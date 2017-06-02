Police: Man Grabbed Child In Old Sacramento And Ran

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a kidnapping in front of a business in Old Sacramento.

Investigators say, around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man approached a woman and her child on 2nd Street near L Street.

Police say the suspect, who the woman didn’t know, made a comment that the child was his. He then assaulted the woman and took the child.

He only got about 50 yards before letting the child go.

Witnesses followed the suspect and helped police catch him. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was booked at Sacramento County Jail.

The child was not hurt but the mother suffered a minor injury.