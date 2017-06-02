6 People Displaced After House Fire In Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a Davis home went up in flames early Friday morning.

The scene is on Pomona Drive. The Davis Fire Department says six people inside the home were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to escape through the side door of the garage.

When crews arrived they immediately went through the front of the home fighting the flames.

Fire investigators say it will take some time to figure out what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is now on scene helping the six people find a temporary place to live.