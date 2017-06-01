Mexican Businessman Takes Swipe At Trump With Trump-Brand Toilet Paper

MEXICO CITY (CBS) – A Mexican lawyer and businessman who was reportedly offended by President Trump’s comments about Mexicans is banking on his countrymen’s disdain for Trump to sell toilet paper.

“Trump” brand toilet paper bears the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for,” according to the Associated Press.

Antonio Battaglia, el mexicano que fabricará el papel higiénico Trump, espera comenzar a producirlo y venderlo a finales de año. pic.twitter.com/nUEMQ9Qqwy — EL INFORMANTE (@ElInformanteMX) May 25, 2017

It’s the creation of Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia. He took advantage of a sector that Trump’s organization, which, in Mexico, was granted trademarks in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services, didn’t think to cover.

Battaglia’s trademark for the toilet paper was approved in 2015.

People can expect to get their hands on Trump toilet paper when it goes into production later in 2017, the AP says.