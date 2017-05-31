President Donald Trump To Announce Climate Agreement Decision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The world awaits a decision by President Donald Trump about whether the United States will remain in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Nearly 200 countries signed onto the accord in 2015, vowing to fight climate change. The president repeatedly blasted the agreement on his campaign trail. Thursday, he’s expected to announce his decision on whether the U.S. will remain a part of the Paris Climate Accord.

RELATED: If Trump Won’t Act On Climate Change, States And Cities Ready To Take Lead

“You’re going to find out very soon. I’m hearing from a lot of people both ways,” Trump.

Pulling out of the 200 country agreement was one of the president’s promises on the campaign trail. CBS News has learned the president has told his advisors he will withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. That’s brought criticism from around the world.

Members of the European Parliament booed, while the Prime Minister of India said it would be a “crime” to spoil the environment for future generations. Finland’s Prime Minister said climate change won’t be reversed “by closing your eyes.” and in Berlin, the head of the European Commission lectured Trump that “not everything in international agreements is fake news.”

Brian Deese, advisor to President Barack Obama said, “The real issue here is, is the United States going to isolate itself from the rest of the world.”

Deese said if the U.S. pulls out, it will lose an important opportunity to add jobs and economic growth as a leader in the clean energy economy. But, some Republicans say it’s time to go.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) said, “I’d hate to see us harm our own economy by agreeing to something that other people who we’re agreeing with aren’t going to follow.”

Most major American businesses — from Apple to General Motors to Exxon — support the agreement.