Daily List: 3 Steps to Getting A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Today is the deadline to apply for a 2018 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! What does it take to get one of these coveted monuments to a career in Tinseltown? Marianne walks us through three of the steps on today’s Daily List!

http://newsfeed.time.com/2013/07/16/how-to-get-a-star-on-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame/

Hollywood Walk of Fame

http://www.walkoffame.com/

Test: What Dog Breed Are You?

http://www.playbuzz.com/toddbriscoelittlethings10/what-dog-breed-are-you#eightieth

Alexander Rossi

http://www.alexanderrossi.com

Celebrity Decor For Less

We are taking a tour of a high-end home! this 6 bedroom, 5 bath home just listed in Loomis for $1.65 million!

http://www.creativestagingca.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CreativeStagingCalifornia/

West Coast Realty Group

Kellie Gray, Realtor

916-532-4151

Mighty Ruthie

On Tuesday, June 6 the Sacramento Kings will premiere a special screening of the ESPN Films documentary “Mighty Ruthie,” which examines the life and accomplishments of Ruthie Bolton – Monarchs Legend, Olympic gold medalist, domestic violence survivor and powerful advocate for women.

Special Screening”Mighty Ruthie”

Tuesday, June 6 at 6:15 p.m.

Golden 1 Center

Open to Public Tickets $5

http://Kings.com/MightyRuthie

World-Renowned Hypnotist Richard Barker

http://incrediblehypnotist.com/

Cesar Chavez Plaza Farmers’ Market

May – October Wednesdays, 10 am-1:30 pm

https://godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/farmers-market/

Cancer Bravehearts

Scottish-born cancer survivor Mark Nouillan of Sonora has written a courageous account of his personal battle against leukemia and male breast cancer in his book, Cancer Bravehearts.

http://www.cancerbravehearts.com

Dishin’ With Tina

Green Papaya

7840 N. West Lane

Stockton

209.981.8733

Shoes For Pets

Local animal care group, NorCal “Freedom for Paws”, is collecting new and gently-worn shoes to raise money for short-term boarding, transport and medical care for animal rescue organizations!

Help save shelter animals!

New or Gently-Worn Shoes

Pick-Up: (916) 712-5792

http://norcalfreedomforpaws.com/

‘NorCal Freedom for Paws’ Shoe Drive

Contact Susan Leu for Pick-up: (916) 712-5792

Or, drop off at these locations:

– Cameron Park: Fine Arts Salon & Spa 3000 Green Valley Rd # 13, Cameron Park

– Rancho Cordova Serv Pro of Rancho Cordova 11330 Sunrise Park Dr. B, Rancho Cordova

– Orange Theory Fitness Folsom in the Palladio, Folsom

– Orange Theory Fitness, 2901 K St #190, Midtown Sacramento

– Star Dry Cleaners 9417 Madison Ave, Orangevale

– Scooter’s Pals Rescue office, 518 Brunswick Rd., Grass Valley

Fitness Coach of the Year

A local woman who was 190 pounds at age 13 and battled with her weight all her life was introduced to curves and made some serious changes. She’s now a fitness coach and just won coach of the year out of 1000 clubs participating in the strong woman challenge.

Curves Success Stories

https://www.curves.com/success-stories/erin

Cap & Gown Parade

River City High graduating seniors visit their former elementary schools!! The cap and gown parade is designed to get kids excited about high school!!

http://www.wusd.k12.ca.us