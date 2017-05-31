Daily List: 3 Steps to Getting A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Today is the deadline to apply for a 2018 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! What does it take to get one of these coveted monuments to a career in Tinseltown? Marianne walks us through three of the steps on today’s Daily List!
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Test: What Dog Breed Are You?
Alexander Rossi
Celebrity Decor For Less
We are taking a tour of a high-end home! this 6 bedroom, 5 bath home just listed in Loomis for $1.65 million!
West Coast Realty Group
Kellie Gray, Realtor
916-532-4151
Mighty Ruthie
On Tuesday, June 6 the Sacramento Kings will premiere a special screening of the ESPN Films documentary “Mighty Ruthie,” which examines the life and accomplishments of Ruthie Bolton – Monarchs Legend, Olympic gold medalist, domestic violence survivor and powerful advocate for women.
Special Screening”Mighty Ruthie”
Tuesday, June 6 at 6:15 p.m.
Golden 1 Center
Open to Public Tickets $5
World-Renowned Hypnotist Richard Barker
Cesar Chavez Plaza Farmers’ Market
May – October Wednesdays, 10 am-1:30 pm
Cancer Bravehearts
Scottish-born cancer survivor Mark Nouillan of Sonora has written a courageous account of his personal battle against leukemia and male breast cancer in his book, Cancer Bravehearts.
Dishin’ With Tina
Green Papaya
7840 N. West Lane
Stockton
209.981.8733
Shoes For Pets
Local animal care group, NorCal “Freedom for Paws”, is collecting new and gently-worn shoes to raise money for short-term boarding, transport and medical care for animal rescue organizations!
Help save shelter animals!
New or Gently-Worn Shoes
Pick-Up: (916) 712-5792
‘NorCal Freedom for Paws’ Shoe Drive
Contact Susan Leu for Pick-up: (916) 712-5792
Or, drop off at these locations:
– Cameron Park: Fine Arts Salon & Spa 3000 Green Valley Rd # 13, Cameron Park
– Rancho Cordova Serv Pro of Rancho Cordova 11330 Sunrise Park Dr. B, Rancho Cordova
– Orange Theory Fitness Folsom in the Palladio, Folsom
– Orange Theory Fitness, 2901 K St #190, Midtown Sacramento
– Star Dry Cleaners 9417 Madison Ave, Orangevale
– Scooter’s Pals Rescue office, 518 Brunswick Rd., Grass Valley
Fitness Coach of the Year
A local woman who was 190 pounds at age 13 and battled with her weight all her life was introduced to curves and made some serious changes. She’s now a fitness coach and just won coach of the year out of 1000 clubs participating in the strong woman challenge.
Curves Success Stories
Cap & Gown Parade
River City High graduating seniors visit their former elementary schools!! The cap and gown parade is designed to get kids excited about high school!!
