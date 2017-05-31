Planned Parenthood Closes Three Locations Over MediCal Reimbursement

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Planned Parenthood is closing its Vacaville clinic and two Bay Area locations in Pittsburg and Richmond in a move to save money.

The healthcare nonprofit blames low reimbursement rates from California state MediCal for the decision.

Willow Rigney, 18, just found out her Vacaville Planned Parenthood clinic is closing.

“I am a big Planned Parenthood supporter. I have MediCal and go to this clinic,” Rigney said.

Rigney worries about the closure’s impact on her hometown.

“They provide health care services, pregnancy, family planning services, so I think that’s something that’s important to every community and it’s something that should stay in every community,” Rigney said.

Planned Parenthood says the move was forced by California state policy on MediCal reimbursement rates.

“We continue to have patients coming to see us, and patients who need our care, but we’re not seeing the financial support that we really need,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Miriam Gerace said.

The move also comes ahead of possible federal funding cuts. A new health care plan backed by President Trump that would scale back funding to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood’s abortion services have anti-abortion advocates calling the closures an indicator the non-profit is losing support.

“There is no victory, but as we see a decline in the demand for Planned Parenthood and women receiving healthcare elsewhere, that is certainly a move in the right direction,” Californians for Life director Wynette Sills said.

A healthcare service that’s received both passionate opposition and support is now announcing a change In access for patients who do seek Planned Parenthood for their health care needs.

“I think it’s just something that’s important that needs to be local,” Rigney said.

The clinics are scheduled to close at the end of June.