Grass Valley Venue Cancels Kathy Griffin Show Over Security Concerns

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Grass Valley venue has canceled an appearance by Kathy Griffin after a photo shoot featuring the comedian holding a model of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Venue officials say the June 16 appearance was canceled due to security reasons after receiving multiple calls and threats over the phone and online. They say they don’t condone the photos, but they were just trying to bring a comedy show to Grass Valley.

“We have received hundreds of angry and threatening emails and phone calls, including threats to the Vets Hall building and our community,” said executive director Julie Baker. “While we support Ms. Griffin’s public apology, we cannot in good faith put our patrons, staff, volunteers or the artist at risk.”

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine says the backlash the center is facing is undeserved.

“It’s not the Center for the Arts’ fault. It’s not anybody’s fault there is an entertainer who chose to make a decision about what they’re going to do,” he said.

The cancellation comes on the last day of the center’s spring membership drive.

Ticket holders should receive a full refund from the box office by June 2.