Ed Crane is the new kid on the block for CBS Sacramento, reporting and anchoring for Good Day Sacramento and CBS13 News.

The award-winning broadcaster has been reporting on radio and television since 1979. He was hired by CBS News in 1982 at the ripe old age of 26, joining the late Charles Kuralt as the youngest CBS News Correspondent ever to be let loose in the studio.

For the next 18 years, he proved a versatile journalist, anchoring hourly newscasts as well as the World News Roundup and Network Special Reports. Along the way, Crane covered the Presidential campaign of Bob Dole, the primary adventures of disparate candidates Jerry Brown and Pat Buchanan, the Papal visits of Pope John Paul, the entire OJ Simpson trial, and the mysterious crash and ensuing investigation of TWA Flight 800.

Looking to expand his broadcast horizon, Crane formed his own broadcast talent unit facilitating a variety of gigs; reporter and anchor for CBS Marketwatch, anchor of the CBS News TV broadcast Up to the Minute. Anchor and reporting assignments for WCBS-TV, New York, The Wall Street Journal and Afternoon News Anchor for WCBS-AM, New York.

Known for his smooth baritone, Ed Crane has done a variety of Voice Over work. Among his credits, Ed was the promo voice for CBS News This Morning, and the commercial voice of Snickers, Mr. Pibb, Secret deodorant, and numerous other advertisers.

Yes, that was Ed interviewing a bunch of housewives about the Lays Chips that kept them within sprinting distance of a restroom, and you may have seen him on National TV representing a variety of cutthroat lawyers. Well, they all pay on time.

Ed’s rich journalism background is complemented by some interesting and fun acting credits, including the role of Newscaster #6 in the 2004 remake of “The Manchurian Candidate” with Denzel Washington, and the role of the real Mike Wallace in the 2006 movie “The Hoax” with Richard Gere.

In 2008, Ed pulled up stakes to be closer to his twin passions: consuming fine wine and playing mediocre golf at the best of venues. For seven years, Ed was the co-anchor of the KFBK Morning News where he developed the popular feature Crane’s Corner and took the broadcast from third to first place.

Prior to coming to CBS, Crane worked for WBBM, Chicago. His career began at WIFR-TV, Rockford, Illinois. He is a recipient of the Chicago Headline Club Award and is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Crane is the President of Ed Crane Media, El Dorado Hills, California.