Email: dmason@kmaxtv.com

Twitter: @deucemason

Dave “Deuce” Mason is a sports media professional with over a decade of experience and has a passion for sports, entertainment, and media.

Mason is a reporter for “Good Day Sacramento” on CW31 and CBS 13 in Northern California. He also co-hosts a daily sports podcast called “The Deuce & Mo Podcast” available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Facebook Live and YouTube LIVE. For more information on the podcast, check out their official website: http://DeuceandMo.com.

Mason is entering his fifth season as the executive radio producer for the Sacramento Kings which includes 82 regular season broadcasts and a podcast for Kings.com.

Mason co-hosted “The Kickoff” on KHTK until April 2016. Prior to the launch of the morning show, he hosted the highly-successful “Deuce and J-Ross” from 12-3 p.m. Sports 1140 KHTK with Jason Ross and Morgan Ragan.

Mason got his start in broadcasting as an intern at KHTK at 16 and was hired on after graduating from Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks.

While he gained valuable experience at KHTK in Sacramento, he attended American River College before transferring to California State University-Sacramento where he was the online sports editor at The State Hornet.

He left KHTK in 2011 for an opportunity to produce The Rise Guys at 95.7 The Game (KGMZ) in San Francisco. He continued his studies while producing The Rise Guys and he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism from Sac State in May 2012. He returned to KHTK in September 2012.