Chris Stapleton Postpones Wheatland, Other Tour Dates

WHEATLAND (CBS13) – If you were looking forward to seeing country music artist Chris Stapleton, you’re out of luck for now.

Stapleton announced through his website today that he has postponed his three California concerts due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Unfortunately, the next three weeks of "The All-American Road Show" have been postponed. Full details here – https://t.co/C9QPZsorRq -TeamCS — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) May 31, 2017

The concerts were supposed to be in Fresno on June 1, Mountain View on June 2 and Wheatland on June 3.

Several other concerts, including Stapleton’s appearance at the CMA Music Festival, are also being postponed.

Stapleton asks that people hold onto their tickets though, and wait for updates.