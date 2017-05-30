California May Require Pet Stores To Only Sell Rescue Animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California may ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits unless they are rescue animals under a bill passed by the state Assembly.

Lawmakers voted 44-6 to send the measure to the state Senate on Tuesday. The bill by Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell aims to prevent California pet stores from selling animals bred in puppy mills and other mass-breeding operations. The Long Beach Democrat says such operations house and transport animals in inhumane conditions.

The bill would allow California residents to purchase animals directly from breeders.

More than 30 cities and counties in the state have enacted similar rules for pet stores.

Republican Assemblyman Matthew Harper of Huntington Beach says the measure could hurt small pet shops. He joined five fellow Republicans in voting against the measure.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.