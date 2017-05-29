On Twitter: Public Safety Agencies Honor Fallen Heroes

As we pause to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, local agencies sworn to protect and serve us locally have also struck a patriotic tone on Twitter express their gratitude. Here are some of their tweets.

Let us always remember those who have sacrificed so we may have our freedom. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/YsNgKkMYcH — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) May 29, 2017

Happy Memorial Day from the West Sacramento Police Department! pic.twitter.com/mmx2hFg5Rm — WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) May 29, 2017

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!

Today we Remember & Honor all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our Freedom. #Turlock #memorialday 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jRrL3PsExV — Turlock Fire Dept (@TurlockFire) May 29, 2017

Today, we remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our freedoms while serving. pic.twitter.com/ZPZ9tWwo1j — South Placer Fire (@SouthPlacerFD) May 29, 2017

Honoring those who served our country and paid the ultimate sacrifice- #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/M2XVKPX3w5 — Sac County Probation (@SacCoProbation) May 29, 2017

This #MemorialDay, we remember and honor the men and women who have served our country. pic.twitter.com/Mm1LbgxPHP — Rocklin Police Dept. (@RocklinPolice) May 29, 2017

Happy Memorial Day https://t.co/UYwpYbagud — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) May 29, 2017

Today, we remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice while serving. Your dedication to country will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/8c1dYMsOvm — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 29, 2017

Freedom is not free, today we remember and honor those brave men and women who gave their lives to ensure our freedom. #MemorialDay17 pic.twitter.com/zpW2qhNdCH — Lake Tahoe USFS (@LakeTahoeUSFS) May 29, 2017

Today the Sacramento Fire Department honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our nation safe. We are grateful for your service. pic.twitter.com/pSe40ygfJo — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 29, 2017

As we enjoy our freedom, we do not forget the sacrifice. https://t.co/zdecJirZgu — Grass Valley Police (@GrassValleyPD) May 29, 2017

Forever grateful. We will never forget the sacrifice of those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/B5Nuy8kv10 — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) May 29, 2017

The Lodi Police Department would like to take a moment to honor our fallen heroes. In remembrance of Memorial Day… https://t.co/J7eb6gqdGu — Lodi Police Dept. (@LodiPolice) May 29, 2017