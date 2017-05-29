Memorial Day Facts

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Mt. Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary

8201 Greenback Lane

Fair Oaks

Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

Annual Memorial Day Program

9am

5810 Midway Road

Dixon

Weber Master Griller

Jamie Purviance fires up the grill to show off recipes from his latest book Weber’s Greatest Hits!

Jazz Fundraiser

How about a little jazz with your wine tasting? A weekend fundraising event will raise money for Lifeline Institute youth development program. We’ll get a preview from a jazz saxophonist.

Wine A Bit

Wine Tasting & Jazz Benefit

Oak Farm Vineyards

23627 De Vries Road

Lodi

Saturday

3pm-7pm

(510) 427-3532

Lake Tahoe Charity Ride

Brain tumor? No big deal. Stroke? Forget about it. A local man who survived both is now getting out and giving back in a big way!

Rock Fitness Class

Pau.er Fitness is opening up shop this holiday for a little Memorial Day Sampler of their classes, which includes one that will rock your world. The studio recently started a class using drum sticks!

High Schooler With 9 Degrees

D’Angelo Martinez is only 17 years old, but he’s already accomplished more than the average teen at his age. He just graduated from high school but in those four high school years, he also managed to take college classes. In fact, he took so many of those college classes that he ended up earning nine associate degrees!

Instagram: 51martinez94

Twitter: D94Martinez51

Soccer Pool

Soccer and pool converge to create — you guessed it, soccer pool! A local futbol fan has taken the sport to a whole new playing field.

Soccer Pool Complex

Open Today

10am-9pm

7323 Home Leisure Plaza. Ste #15

Sacramento

Call (916) 272-6402

Baby Diaper Derby

Sacramento County Fair

Cal Expo Fair Grounds

10am-7pm

Diaper Derby

Elk Grove Community Stage

Noon