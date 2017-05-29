Memorial Day Facts
Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
http://www.usmemorialday.org/
Mt. Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Lane
Fair Oaks
http://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-us/veterans/index.page
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Annual Memorial Day Program
9am
5810 Midway Road
Dixon
https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/sacramento.asp
Weber Master Griller
Jamie Purviance fires up the grill to show off recipes from his latest book Weber’s Greatest Hits!
https://www.facebook.com/chefjamiepurviance/
http://greatesthits.weber.com/
Jazz Fundraiser
How about a little jazz with your wine tasting? A weekend fundraising event will raise money for Lifeline Institute youth development program. We’ll get a preview from a jazz saxophonist.
Wine A Bit
Wine Tasting & Jazz Benefit
Oak Farm Vineyards
23627 De Vries Road
Lodi
Saturday
3pm-7pm
(510) 427-3532
http://www.warfareministry.org
Lake Tahoe Charity Ride
Brain tumor? No big deal. Stroke? Forget about it. A local man who survived both is now getting out and giving back in a big way!
http://www.instagram.com/mattcardoza
http://www.instagram.com/strokerecovery
Rock Fitness Class
Pau.er Fitness is opening up shop this holiday for a little Memorial Day Sampler of their classes, which includes one that will rock your world. The studio recently started a class using drum sticks!
http://www.jameepaufit.com
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=pau.er%20fitness
https://www.instagram.com/jameepaufit/
High Schooler With 9 Degrees
D’Angelo Martinez is only 17 years old, but he’s already accomplished more than the average teen at his age. He just graduated from high school but in those four high school years, he also managed to take college classes. In fact, he took so many of those college classes that he ended up earning nine associate degrees!
Instagram: 51martinez94
Twitter: D94Martinez51
Email: dmartinez5123@gmail.com
Soccer Pool
Soccer and pool converge to create — you guessed it, soccer pool! A local futbol fan has taken the sport to a whole new playing field.
Soccer Pool Complex
Open Today
10am-9pm
7323 Home Leisure Plaza. Ste #15
Sacramento
Call (916) 272-6402
https://www.facebook.com/Soccer-Pool-Complex-557796214411784/
Baby Diaper Derby
Sacramento County Fair
Cal Expo Fair Grounds
10am-7pm
Diaper Derby
Elk Grove Community Stage
Noon