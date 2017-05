(CBS) – The Powerball jackpot just keeps on growing.

After nobody matched the numbers drawn Saturday night, the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing has gone up to an estimated $302 million.

The Official Powerball Game Drawing: Saturday, May 27, 2017 https://t.co/nLbBTMQ29q via @YouTube — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) May 28, 2017

The cash option is estimated at around $187.3 million.

The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 28, 55, and 67, with the Powerball 9 and a Powerplay of 3x.

There were three $1 million Match 5 winners Saturday, in Arizona, New York, and Maine.