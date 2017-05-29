Police Shoot And Kill Suspect Driving Stolen Car In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One man is dead and an officer was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Vacaville.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. this morning. A police officer reportedly ran the plates of a 1990s Honda Civic and found that it was stolen.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but he allegedly refused to stop, sparking a chase. A second officer joined the pursuit that ended near the intersection of Orange Drive and Nut Tree Parkway in Vacaville when the suspect drove down an embankment.

Officers fired four shots through the windshield of the car, killing the suspect.

Authorities won’t say exactly why officers fired at the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

It’s the first fatal shooting in four years.