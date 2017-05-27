Sacramento County Fair

Excitement, anticipation and exhilaration and await attendees of the 81st Annual Sacramento County Fair!

1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, California

May 26-29th, 2017

FREE – Kids 12 & Under

$6 – General Admission

Parking Cal Expo $10

@SacramentoCountyFair

http://sacfair.com

Sacramento Music Festival

The Sacramento Music Festival, a one-of-a-kind outdoor music experience hosted in the festive streets of Old Sacramento, announced today that it will be back for its 44th annual presentation.

One-Day Ticket: $20-$55

Saturday, May 27th (11am-11pm)

Sunday, May 28th (10am-11pm)

http://sacmusicfest.com

https://www.phatcatswinger.com/home

Rockin Jump!

A brand-new Ultimate Indoor Trampoline Park has officially opened its doors in Roseville.

384 N Sunrise Ave. Suite 130, Roseville, CA 95661

916.755.0030

https://roseville.rockinjump.com/

https://www.facebook.com/RockinJumpRoseville/

Grand Island Vineyards 1 Year Anniversary

Bottlerock Festival is taking over Napa this weekend! But if you didn’t grab your tickets in time..you don’t have to travel all the way there for live music, fresh food, and fine wines.

May 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm

May 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm

FREE

http://shop.grandislandvineyards.com/res-397946/One-Year-Anniversary-Party-Open-House-Day-One.html

http://shop.grandislandvineyards.com/assets/files/sme-event/397946/event-doc.pdf

Miner’s Leap Winery

“Tour de Delta” continues at Miner’s Leap Winery where you can enjoy the nice weather on a beautiful patio space!

54250 South River Road

Clarksburg

(916) 882-1000

http://www.minersleap.com

Hood Supply Co, American Bar & Grill

10761 Hood Franklin Rd., Hood, CA 95639

916-775-4494

http://www.hoodsupplycompany.com/

https://www.facebook.com/hood.supplyco.3/

Pinky Rose Elk Grove Grand Opening

Pinky Rose Cosmetics is opening up a brand-new location in Elk Grove and they are pulling out all the stops.

Grand Opening

1pm-530pm

7440 Laguna Blvd., Suite 98

Elk Grove, CA 95758

(916) 955-3817

https://www.pinkyrosecosmetics.com/

IG: @pinkyrosecosmetics

FB: Pinky Rose Cosmetics

Six Flags New Wonder Woman Ride

The all-new Wonder Woman, Lasso of Truth ride is an extreme pendulum ride that will take riders on a supersonic journey high above the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Officially Opened: Memorial Day Weekend

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo

Famous Food Prep

There’s a new meal prep service in the City of Fairfield and it’s teamed up with a local gym P2P Transformations Center.

http://www.famousfoodprep.com

707-419-5733

http://www.p2ptransformationscenter.com

855-497-3287

Fiesta Days

60th Annual Fiesta Days in Vacaville! A 5 day Community Event every May over Memorial Day weekend. Live Music, Carnival,

Food, Parade, and many more events. Free to attend!

130 Allison Ct., Vacaville

FREE to attend

https://www.facebook.com/VacavilleFiestaDays/

Raley’s Memorial Day BBQ

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season – which of course means, BBQ! The experts from Raley’s are joining us in the Good Day studio to break down what you need on your grill and in your ice chest!

http://www.raleys.com

Ben from Empire Comics

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825

916) 482-8779

Robert Turner

He’s a new generation soul and jazz pianist who has performed with some of the greats! To name a few, Stevie Wonder, Rahmlee Davis of Earth Wind and Fire, Bryon Miller, even Dr. Dre.

Pioneer Congregational Church

2700 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816

Saturday, May 27th at 4:00pm

Tickets are $25

Greek Food & Wine Festival

It’s the 23rd Annual Roseville Greek Food & Wine Festival! Experts from the festival join us in the Good Day studio to show off some traditional dishes and desserts!

St Anna Greek Orthodox Church

1001 Stone Canyon Drive, Roseville, CA

May 27, 2017 (12pm-10pm)

May 28, 2017 (12-8pm)

Fee parking & shuttle

$5 Admission, 12 and under FREE

http://festival.saintanna.org/

Track 7 Brewing Co 2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party

It’s the 2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party for Track 7 Brewing Co. this Saturday! And nothing says a block party like loud horns playing, drumming, singing and dancing!

Track 7 Brewing Co.

3747 W. Pacific Ave, Ste F, Sacramento, CA 95820

Free entry

http://track7brewing.com/