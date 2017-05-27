Sacramento County Fair
Excitement, anticipation and exhilaration and await attendees of the 81st Annual Sacramento County Fair!
Sacramento County Fair
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, California
May 26-29th, 2017
FREE – Kids 12 & Under
$6 – General Admission
Parking Cal Expo $10
@SacramentoCountyFair
http://sacfair.com
Sacramento Music Festival
The Sacramento Music Festival, a one-of-a-kind outdoor music experience hosted in the festive streets of Old Sacramento, announced today that it will be back for its 44th annual presentation.
Sacramento Music Festival
One-Day Ticket: $20-$55
Saturday, May 27th (11am-11pm)
Sunday, May 28th (10am-11pm)
http://sacmusicfest.com
https://www.phatcatswinger.com/home
Rockin Jump!
A brand-new Ultimate Indoor Trampoline Park has officially opened its doors in Roseville.
Rockin Jump!
384 N Sunrise Ave. Suite 130, Roseville, CA 95661
916.755.0030
https://roseville.rockinjump.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RockinJumpRoseville/
Grand Island Vineyards 1 Year Anniversary
Bottlerock Festival is taking over Napa this weekend! But if you didn’t grab your tickets in time..you don’t have to travel all the way there for live music, fresh food, and fine wines.
Grand Island Vineyards 1 Year Anniversary
May 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm
May 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm – 06:00 pm
FREE
http://shop.grandislandvineyards.com/res-397946/One-Year-Anniversary-Party-Open-House-Day-One.html
http://shop.grandislandvineyards.com/assets/files/sme-event/397946/event-doc.pdf
Miner’s Leap Winery
“Tour de Delta” continues at Miner’s Leap Winery where you can enjoy the nice weather on a beautiful patio space!
Miner’s Leap Winery
54250 South River Road
Clarksburg
(916) 882-1000
http://www.minersleap.com
Hood Supply Co, American Bar & Grill
10761 Hood Franklin Rd., Hood, CA 95639
916-775-4494
http://www.hoodsupplycompany.com/
https://www.facebook.com/hood.supplyco.3/
Pinky Rose Elk Grove Grand Opening
Pinky Rose Cosmetics is opening up a brand-new location in Elk Grove and they are pulling out all the stops.
Pinky Rose Cosmetics
Grand Opening
1pm-530pm
7440 Laguna Blvd., Suite 98
Elk Grove, CA 95758
(916) 955-3817
https://www.pinkyrosecosmetics.com/
IG: @pinkyrosecosmetics
FB: Pinky Rose Cosmetics
Six Flags New Wonder Woman Ride
The all-new Wonder Woman, Lasso of Truth ride is an extreme pendulum ride that will take riders on a supersonic journey high above the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.
Wonder Woman, Lasso of Truth Ride
Officially Opened: Memorial Day Weekend
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo
Famous Food Prep
There’s a new meal prep service in the City of Fairfield and it’s teamed up with a local gym P2P Transformations Center.
http://www.famousfoodprep.com
707-419-5733
http://www.p2ptransformationscenter.com
855-497-3287
Fiesta Days
60th Annual Fiesta Days in Vacaville! A 5 day Community Event every May over Memorial Day weekend. Live Music, Carnival,
Food, Parade, and many more events. Free to attend!
Vacaville Fiesta Days
130 Allison Ct., Vacaville
FREE to attend
https://www.facebook.com/VacavilleFiestaDays/
Raley’s Memorial Day BBQ
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season – which of course means, BBQ! The experts from Raley’s are joining us in the Good Day studio to break down what you need on your grill and in your ice chest!
http://www.raleys.com
Ben from Empire Comics
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825
916) 482-8779
Robert Turner
He’s a new generation soul and jazz pianist who has performed with some of the greats! To name a few, Stevie Wonder, Rahmlee Davis of Earth Wind and Fire, Bryon Miller, even Dr. Dre.
Robert Turner
Pioneer Congregational Church
2700 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816
Saturday, May 27th at 4:00pm
Tickets are $25
Greek Food & Wine Festival
It’s the 23rd Annual Roseville Greek Food & Wine Festival! Experts from the festival join us in the Good Day studio to show off some traditional dishes and desserts!
Roseville Greek Food & Wine Festival
St Anna Greek Orthodox Church
1001 Stone Canyon Drive, Roseville, CA
May 27, 2017 (12pm-10pm)
May 28, 2017 (12-8pm)
Fee parking & shuttle
$5 Admission, 12 and under FREE
http://festival.saintanna.org/
Track 7 Brewing Co 2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party
It’s the 2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party for Track 7 Brewing Co. this Saturday! And nothing says a block party like loud horns playing, drumming, singing and dancing!
2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party
Track 7 Brewing Co.
3747 W. Pacific Ave, Ste F, Sacramento, CA 95820
Free entry
http://track7brewing.com/