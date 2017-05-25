Year Later, Still No Trace Of Missing Vallejo Teen Pearl Pinson

VALLEJO (CBS13) – Perhaps fittingly, “Rock One Sock Day” falls on the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of a Vallejo teenager.

Pearl Pinson was last seen on May 25, 2016 being dragged by an armed acquaintance in Vallejo as she walked to school. The suspect in her disappearance, 19-year-old Fernando Castro, was killed several days later in a shootout with officers in Southern California. Pinson was not with Castro when he was killed.

There has been no trace of Pinson since her abduction.

Pinson’s disappearance now coincides with National Missing Children’s Day.

With the whole month of May being Missing Children’s Month, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created the “Rock One Sock” campaign to raise awareness.

“Rock One Sock” campaign takes the idea that we all have a sock we are holding onto, hoping its match turns up and the pair is complete is again. When you wear just that one sock, it feels like something is missing.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children believes this is a tangible way for people to relate to what the parents of missing children always feel – that something is missing.

On Thursday, Pinson’s family is holding a “Lost But Never Forgotten” gathering in Vallejo to mark the somber anniversary of the teen’s disappearance. The event is being held at one of Pinson’s favorite parks at 201 Rollingwood Drive. The event starts at 4 p.m.