Rock One Sock Day
The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children has been hard at work to come up with a legendary social media awareness and fundraising campaign for the month of May. It is called Rock One Sock – this is NCMEC’s first national social campaign.
http://www.rockonesock.org
Daily List: 3 Ways to Help Your Pet Lose A Few Pounds
They’re hard to resist… but you’ve got to start saying ‘no’ when your pet comes begging for extra food! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to help your plump four-legged pal lose a few pounds!
Firefighter BBQ Delivery
Local firefighters are getting a special delivery!! Emigh’s outdoor living delivers 13 new barbecues to Metro Fire station 106!! And as we gear up for memorial day weekend, we’ll share important fire safety info for all you grillers and chillers!
Punjabi American Festival
Punjabi American Festival is a non-profit event and your ticket price goes towards supporting many community efforts.There will be child and adult dance performances, comedy skits, documentaries and more.
Sunday, May 28th 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Tickets: Pre $15, Door $20
http://www.punjabiheritage.org/
Ball Park Vineyard
The Sacramento River Cats and Bogle Vineyards have teamed up to install the country’s first-ever wine grape vineyard inside a professional sports stadium.
http://www.rivercats.com
Family Getaway Must-Haves
Check out these fun must-haves for family getaways…Toys, hammocks, mom essentials, and more
Poketti
https://www.poketti.com/
Grand Trunk
https://www.grandtrunk.com/
BeliBea
http://www.belibea.com/
Pebbles
http://kahiniwalla.com/
Humble Brush
http://www.humblebrush.com/
Modern Child
https://modernechild.com/
Alka Pure Water
Juan Chica’s father suffered from rheumatoid arthritis — first as a child — and then it came back more aggressively as an adult. Juan’s mom researched ways to fight it from a holistic approach, including the power of water made through special filtration. Today, Juan’s father isn’t just able-bodied and arthritis free, he’s still working three days a week as a gardener.
Address: 3069 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Phone: (916) 222-2301
Me-One Camp
The Me-One Foundation is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing adult cancer patients and their families a respite from the disease.
Me-One Camp Wieser
July 7, 8 & 9
916.784.CAMP
https://me-onefoundation.org/
Mini Monster Trucks
Mini monster trucks and pint-sized pit crews are taking over Cal Expo!! The Sac County Fair is kicking it into high gear this year with lil’ monster trucks.
Sacramento County Fair
Today-Sunday
Opens 10am (Carnival 11am)
Cal Expo
Admission: $6.00
Kids 12 & Under FREE
Parking $10.00
http://www.sacfair.com/
R Cubed Lifestyle
A local jewelry designer/entrepreneur with an eye for design has opened Land Park’s first and only boutique with offerings for the home and closet!
http://www.rcubedlifestyle.com
Puppies’ Vaccinations
The Good Day puppy and his siblings are getting their second round of vaccinations. We’ve got some major updates on the puppy front. The little guy and gals have grown a ton and mama Scarlett has a new home!
Public Low-Cost Vaccination Clinics
Held every Mon & Tues
11am-3pm
Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Rd.
Sacramento
http://www.sspca.org/vaccinations
Marianne’s Handy Hacks
Everything’s better with butter. But what if you forgot to take it out of the refrigerator or freezer? No worries, we’ve got three ways to soften it quickly without destroying it in the microwave, and one way to firm it back up if you went too far.
https://greatist.com/health/kitchen-tips-hacks