Rock One Sock Day

The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children has been hard at work to come up with a legendary social media awareness and fundraising campaign for the month of May. It is called Rock One Sock – this is NCMEC’s first national social campaign.

http://www.rockonesock.org

Daily List: 3 Ways to Help Your Pet Lose A Few Pounds

They’re hard to resist… but you’ve got to start saying ‘no’ when your pet comes begging for extra food! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to help your plump four-legged pal lose a few pounds!

Firefighter BBQ Delivery

Local firefighters are getting a special delivery!! Emigh’s outdoor living delivers 13 new barbecues to Metro Fire station 106!! And as we gear up for memorial day weekend, we’ll share important fire safety info for all you grillers and chillers!

Punjabi American Festival

Punjabi American Festival is a non-profit event and your ticket price goes towards supporting many community efforts.There will be child and adult dance performances, comedy skits, documentaries and more.

Sunday, May 28th 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets: Pre $15, Door $20

http://www.punjabiheritage.org/

Ball Park Vineyard

The Sacramento River Cats and Bogle Vineyards have teamed up to install the country’s first-ever wine grape vineyard inside a professional sports stadium.

http://www.rivercats.com

Family Getaway Must-Haves

Check out these fun must-haves for family getaways…Toys, hammocks, mom essentials, and more

Poketti

https://www.poketti.com/

Grand Trunk

https://www.grandtrunk.com/

BeliBea

http://www.belibea.com/

Pebbles

http://kahiniwalla.com/

Humble Brush

http://www.humblebrush.com/

Modern Child

https://modernechild.com/

Alka Pure Water

Juan Chica’s father suffered from rheumatoid arthritis — first as a child — and then it came back more aggressively as an adult. Juan’s mom researched ways to fight it from a holistic approach, including the power of water made through special filtration. Today, Juan’s father isn’t just able-bodied and arthritis free, he’s still working three days a week as a gardener.

Address: 3069 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Phone: (916) 222-2301

Me-One Camp

The Me-One Foundation is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing adult cancer patients and their families a respite from the disease.

Me-One Camp Wieser

July 7, 8 & 9

916.784.CAMP

https://me-onefoundation.org/

Mini Monster Trucks

Mini monster trucks and pint-sized pit crews are taking over Cal Expo!! The Sac County Fair is kicking it into high gear this year with lil’ monster trucks.

Sacramento County Fair

Today-Sunday

Opens 10am (Carnival 11am)

Cal Expo

Admission: $6.00

Kids 12 & Under FREE

Parking $10.00

http://www.sacfair.com/

R Cubed Lifestyle

A local jewelry designer/entrepreneur with an eye for design has opened Land Park’s first and only boutique with offerings for the home and closet!

http://www.rcubedlifestyle.com

Puppies’ Vaccinations

The Good Day puppy and his siblings are getting their second round of vaccinations. We’ve got some major updates on the puppy front. The little guy and gals have grown a ton and mama Scarlett has a new home!

Public Low-Cost Vaccination Clinics

Held every Mon & Tues

11am-3pm

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Rd.

Sacramento

http://www.sspca.org/vaccinations

Marianne’s Handy Hacks

Everything’s better with butter. But what if you forgot to take it out of the refrigerator or freezer? No worries, we’ve got three ways to soften it quickly without destroying it in the microwave, and one way to firm it back up if you went too far.

https://greatist.com/health/kitchen-tips-hacks