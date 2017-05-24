Daily List: 3 Summer Job Ideas for High Schoolers
Summer break is coming in less than a month for high schoolers… and if you don’t have a summer job lined up, it’s time to start thinking about one if you hope to make a little extra money! On the Daily List this morning, summer job ideas for high schoolers!
Goodwill Hiring Event
Thursday, May 25, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
8001 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento
(Across from The Home Depot, west of Howe Ave.)
Find out more
Name The Inflatable
Cast a vote for your favorite name for the Aquatic Center’s new giant inflatable obstacle course!
Folsom Aquatic Center
Opens for Summer Saturday!!
1200 Riley St
Folsom
(916) 355-8318
https://www.facebook.com/FolsomAquaticCenter/
Kid Chef
A local 14-year-old chef just competed in Master Chef Junior and made it to the final 4! He is giving us a few cooking tips this morning.
http://www.fox.com/masterchef-junior
Kids’ Triathlon
It’s a perfect mix of fun and exercise — all for a great cause! Local kids have the chance to participate in triathlon that benefits the Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome Foundation.
Sunday, June 11th.
7:30-8 a.m. is participant check-in.
8:40 a.m. is the welcome ceremony on the pool deck.
WSSFoundation@gmail.com
916-502-2120
http://www.wssfoundation.org
Collagen Smoothie
Consumable collagen: It’s the beauty drink du jour! What if you could gain the beauty benefits of collagen for your skin without the needles? How about by drinking it? Starting today, Jamba Juice is adding a poolside fit smoothie to its menu, that comes boosted with collagen to amp up your beauty and health routine!
http://www.jambajuice.com
Summer Travel/Safety Toys
With family vacations around the corner, summer fun, keeping kids occupied and most importantly safety are always on the mind of parents. For babies, parents often try or are thinking of ways to recreate the same environment on the road as they do at home. For older kids, how can we keep them occupied for those long road trips or gadget-free?
http://www.toysrus.com
7 Marathons In 7 Days
A local coach just completed seven marathons in seven days!! Dave Norris crossed the finish line of his seventh and final marathon in New York this past Saturday. He’s back with family in El Dorado County and is joining us today to share his amazing story!
Marathons:
Day 1 (Sun, May 14): Sanford, Maine
Day 2 (Mon, May 15): Greenfield State Park, New Hampshire
Day 3 (Tue, May 16): Springfield, Vermont
Day 4 (Wed, May 17): Florence, Massachusetts
Day 5 (Thu, May 18): Lincoln, Rhode Island
Day 6 (Fri, May 19): Simsbury, Connecticut
Day 7 (Sat, May 20): New Paltz, New York
http://mainlymarathons.com/series-3/new-england/
http://www.heart.org
http://www.curealz.org/
Euro Sunday at the Automobile Museum
Sunday, May 28
8am-9am
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street
Sacramento
916-442-6802
http://www.calautomuseum.org
High Hand Heaven
What’s in bloom at High Hand! The Loomis nursery is known for its unique garden goodies. Today we check out what’s blooming!
High Hand Nursery
Nursery Opens Daily at 9 a.m.
Café Hours: Tuesday -Friday 11am-3pm and Saturday-Sunday 9am-3pm
3750-3790 Taylor Road
Loomis
Phone (916) 652-2065
http://www.highhand.com
Medical Mobile Launch
Licensed health care professional Rebecca Williams drove for ridesharing companies on the side to make extra money and realized there is a community need for a transport company that focuses on medical transport and education.
Williams Mobility
info@williamsmobility.com
916-905-6065
http://www.williamsmobility.com