Daily List: 3 Summer Job Ideas for High Schoolers

Summer break is coming in less than a month for high schoolers… and if you don’t have a summer job lined up, it’s time to start thinking about one if you hope to make a little extra money! On the Daily List this morning, summer job ideas for high schoolers!

Goodwill Hiring Event

Thursday, May 25, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

8001 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento

(Across from The Home Depot, west of Howe Ave.)

Find out more

Name The Inflatable

Cast a vote for your favorite name for the Aquatic Center’s new giant inflatable obstacle course!

Folsom Aquatic Center

Opens for Summer Saturday!!

1200 Riley St

Folsom

(916) 355-8318

https://www.facebook.com/FolsomAquaticCenter/

Kid Chef

A local 14-year-old chef just competed in Master Chef Junior and made it to the final 4! He is giving us a few cooking tips this morning.

http://www.fox.com/masterchef-junior

Kids’ Triathlon

It’s a perfect mix of fun and exercise — all for a great cause! Local kids have the chance to participate in triathlon that benefits the Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome Foundation.

Sunday, June 11th.

7:30-8 a.m. is participant check-in.

8:40 a.m. is the welcome ceremony on the pool deck.

WSSFoundation@gmail.com

916-502-2120

http://www.wssfoundation.org

Collagen Smoothie

Consumable collagen: It’s the beauty drink du jour! What if you could gain the beauty benefits of collagen for your skin without the needles? How about by drinking it? Starting today, Jamba Juice is adding a poolside fit smoothie to its menu, that comes boosted with collagen to amp up your beauty and health routine!

http://www.jambajuice.com

Summer Travel/Safety Toys

With family vacations around the corner, summer fun, keeping kids occupied and most importantly safety are always on the mind of parents. For babies, parents often try or are thinking of ways to recreate the same environment on the road as they do at home. For older kids, how can we keep them occupied for those long road trips or gadget-free?

http://www.toysrus.com

7 Marathons In 7 Days

A local coach just completed seven marathons in seven days!! Dave Norris crossed the finish line of his seventh and final marathon in New York this past Saturday. He’s back with family in El Dorado County and is joining us today to share his amazing story!

Marathons:

Day 1 (Sun, May 14): Sanford, Maine

Day 2 (Mon, May 15): Greenfield State Park, New Hampshire

Day 3 (Tue, May 16): Springfield, Vermont

Day 4 (Wed, May 17): Florence, Massachusetts

Day 5 (Thu, May 18): Lincoln, Rhode Island

Day 6 (Fri, May 19): Simsbury, Connecticut

Day 7 (Sat, May 20): New Paltz, New York

http://mainlymarathons.com/series-3/new-england/

http://www.heart.org

http://www.curealz.org/

Euro Sunday at the Automobile Museum

Sunday, May 28

8am-9am

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front Street

Sacramento

916-442-6802

http://www.calautomuseum.org

High Hand Heaven

What’s in bloom at High Hand! The Loomis nursery is known for its unique garden goodies. Today we check out what’s blooming!

High Hand Nursery

Nursery Opens Daily at 9 a.m.

Café Hours: Tuesday -Friday 11am-3pm and Saturday-Sunday 9am-3pm

3750-3790 Taylor Road

Loomis

Phone (916) 652-2065

http://www.highhand.com

Medical Mobile Launch

Licensed health care professional Rebecca Williams drove for ridesharing companies on the side to make extra money and realized there is a community need for a transport company that focuses on medical transport and education.

Williams Mobility

info@williamsmobility.com

916-905-6065

http://www.williamsmobility.com