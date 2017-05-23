Construction Worker Injured In Accident Near Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (CBS13) – A construction worker near the Oroville Dam was injured while working on removing sediment, officials say.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning. The California Department of Water Resources says two excavators were working along the Feather River when one of them swung their bucket and struck the other’s cab.

Medics were called to the scene and the cab’s operator was soon airlifted to the Enloe Medical Center in Chico.

Officials say the worker is conscious, alert and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Work continues at the Oroville Dam and the spillway. Crews have begun demolition work on the lower chute of the damaged spillway.