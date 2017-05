ATWATER (CBS13) – Crews are battling a large fire near Highway 99 in Merced County late Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater. It appears a tanker is involved in the fire.

Pictures and video from the scene are showing a large column of smoke coming from the area.

#BREAKING CHP reporting tanker truck overturned causing huge fire in Atwater on Applegate exit on 99 South, next to several restaurants. pic.twitter.com/brEUuhVYm0 — Joey Horta (@JoeyHorta) May 23, 2017

Caltrans says southbound Highway 99 is closed at Westside Boulevard due to the fire.

#ALERT #MercedCounty Southbound SR-99 CLOSED at Westside Blvd due to tanker fire at Applegate Road. Expect delays. No ETO. — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) May 23, 2017

More info to come.