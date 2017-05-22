Daily List: 3 Tips for Getting Through the First Year of Marriage

The first year of marriage can be magical – but also mystifying, as you deal with moving, financial challenge, and reconciling expectations with reality! On the Daily List, three tips for getting through the first year of marriage…or maybe a refresher course for some!

Read more

CheerXperience

CheerXperience is an all-star cheer group. They won a national championship in their zone and also won an ESPN bid. The crew traveled to Florida to compete with over 60 cheer groups from around the country.

CheerXperience

(916) 597-5214

11335 Folsom Blvd C, Rancho Cordova

http://www.cheerxperiencerocks.com/

BBQ Or Barbe-eww

Don’t let your summer BBQ fall flat! We’re sharing tasty ideas to take your memorial day weekend bbq to the next level. From grilled fruit and cheese skewers to grilled grapes and brie, we’ll show you how to make your holiday weekend BBQ one for the memories.

Nugget Market

2000 Town Center Plaza

West Sacramento

***Grill will be set up out in front of the store near the produce stands.

https://www.nuggetmarket.com

BellaVista Cucina Italiana

The owner, Rima Barkett, is from Tuscany, Italy. Her recipes are inspired by the delicious memories from back home. The restaurant is new and it has a great view. We will be trying some of their delicious lasagna and other Italian dishes. We’ll also talk about their upcoming grand opening celebration which is taking place later this week.

GRAND OPENING

Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

BellaVista Cucina Italiana

110 N. El Dorado St.

Stockton, California 95202

http://bellavistastockton.com/

https://www.facebook.com/bellavistacucina/

Hollywood Stuntwoman

This chick kicks serious butt! She’s become one of the most sought-after stuntwomen in Hollywood and now she’s sharing her secrets with Good Day! Whether she’s fighting off bad guys or manning a motorcycle, this leading lady can handle the heat!

https://www.instagram.com/andreakinsky/

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

A new restaurant opened its doors on Jan. 25th. Everything made from scratch. This restaurant is new to Northern California. No microwaves and no freezers. We’re there to try their burritos, tacos, salads and quesadillas.

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

6625 Pacific Avenue

Stockton

http://www.caferio.com

Lighten Up With Vinegar

Corti Brothers

5810 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento

http://www.cortibrothers.com

Jimboys Turns 63

Jimboy’s Tacos Celebrates 63 Years

Today – All Day

Get a Six Pack of Ground Beef Tacos & Souvenir T-Shirt for $19.54!!

http://jimboystacos.com/

Fundraiser For Stockton Firefighter Dave Pruitt

Dave has had countless hours of physical therapy and there are still much more to come. With all these unexpected expenses, his family of firefighters is coming together for a special softball tournament to raise money for their friend, Dave.

Learn more