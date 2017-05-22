Authorities Searching For Suspects Behind Robbery At Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for several people behind a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store at Roseville Galleria.

Around 3:15 p.m., Roseville police received reports of people wearing masks who walked into Devons Jewelers and smashed glass cases with bats. The suspects then ran off.

It’s unknown how much merchandise was taken.

The reported getaway vehicle was located near the 3500 block of Marconi. Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have since set up a perimeter