Convict Murderer Accused Of Stabbing Correctional Officer At Ione Prison

IONE (CBS13) – A man already serving a life in prison sentence for murder is accused of trying to kill a correctional officer at Mule Creek State Prison over the weekend.

The California Department of Corrections says inmate Brian Jones, 28, walked up to an officer early Sunday afternoon and said, “What’s up?” Jones then allegedly pulled out an inmate-made weapon and started stabbing the officer.

Other officers jumped in and used batons, pepper spray and physical force to try and stop the attack.

Officials say the officer was left with stab wounds to the back of his head, a wound to his ribs and a laceration under his left eye. Other wounds were prevented by the officer’s protective vest, authorities say.

The other officers who jumped in to help suffered injuries to their knees and hands. All the injured officers have been taken to outside hospitals and are expected to fully recover.

Jones was at Mule Creek State Prison serving a 58-years-to-life sentence on a first-degree murder charge out of Sacramento County. After the attack, Jones was transferred to California State Prison, Sacramento but he has been reportedly aggressive and uncooperative. Jones allegedly pushed his wheelchair over backwards and injured his head.

Officials are limiting inmate movement at Mule Creek State Prison for the time being.