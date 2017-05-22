Antioch Father May Be Victim Of Gas Station Botulism Outbreak

ANTIOCH (CBS) — An Antioch father of two has died from a severe case of botulism and may be a victim of an outbreak traced to a Walnut Grove service station, family members said.

The family of 37-year-old Martin Galindo say he died in a San Francisco hospital on Thursday night after contracting botulism. His death may have related to an outbreak of botulism traced to nacho cheese sauce served at the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in Walnut Grove.

On their GoFundMe page, family members said Galindo had fallen into a coma and was on a ventilator before he died.

State health officials have confirmed at least five people have been hospitalized after eating the nacho cheese from the gas station.

