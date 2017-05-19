Amber Alert Issued For 1-Year-Old Taken Out Of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a baby taken out of San Francisco.

California Highway Patrol said Friday to be on the lookout for a year 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with the California license plate 5SEY238.

Authorities say the suspect, 30-year-old Jason Lam, may be suicidal and should not be approached.

Victim in AMBER Alert is 1 y.o. blk male, 3 feet tall,40 pds. Brown hair/eyes. Suspect: Jason Lam, 30 y.o. Asian male. If seen, call 911. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 19, 2017

Lam is described as an Asian male standing about 5’3” and weighing about 145 pounds. The child, Makai Bangoura, is described as a 1-year-old boy, standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CHP says the child was abducted on May 12 from San Francisco. It is unclear why the Amber Alert is being sent out now.

The Amber Alert is in effect for San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.