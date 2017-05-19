Adventure Hunt Coming To Sacramento This Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will soon be the site for a massive scavenger hunt. On Saturday, Adventure Hunt will take place in the city. The idea was born three years ago to get people out and moving and to also discover new things about their city.

It’s a modern day treasure hunt—Sacramento’s very own version of “The Amazing Race” right in your own backyard.

Adventure Hunt Vice President Garret Swenson said, “We wanted to find a way to get people out to explore their city to find adventure right at home.”

On Saturday, Adventure Hunt is coming to Sacramento to take adrenaline junkies on a wild ride.

“We spent a lot of time, have done a lot of research to find things that are really cool and unique about Sacramento,” said Swenson, “and we want people to be able to get out and find those things.”

From hiking and biking, to exploring and even eating without using your hands, the scavenger hunt is all mapped out in your smart phone.

Here’s how it works: Your journey will start at home with one teammate. You’ll then receive clues about where to go and what to do next. Each completed task gets you points and leads you closer to a buried treasure

Swenson said, “We literally are burying a treasure chest somewhere in the city of Sacramento.”

The first place winner wins a trip to Panama, Go Pros and adventure gear. Hunters must have an Instragram account to post their progress, and the only other rule is to make the hunt as epic and fun as possible.

“Our model is more behind the adventure. You’re hunting for treasure but we want you hunting for adventure,” says Swenson,

For more information on “Adventure Hunt’ and how to register, visit adventurehunt.co.