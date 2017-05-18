Daily List: 3 Ways to Get Smarter in Your Spare Time
Think you’re born with a certain set of smarts? Not true! Getting smarter doesn’t require a PhD-but it does take time. And since time is at a premium, on the Daily List this morning, I’ve got three sneaky ways to get smarter in your spare time!
Life Jackets To Work Day
This year the annual National Safe Boating Week campaign will be kicked off with a partnership between the United States Coast Guard, The USCG Auxiliary and the City of West Sacramento located on the West Sacramento ‘River Walk’.
http://cgaux.org/
Good Day Recess
Everyone remembers the good ol’ days of sitting in class, looking at the clock and waiting for the bell to ring for fun on the blacktop – now it’s time to re-live those days! There’s a recess animation, and you can tag with the bell to signall “recess” is over if you’d like.
XOSO
Sport & Social Leagues
http://www.xoso.com
Safari West Babies
Spring has certainly sprung at Safari West!!! We get a sneak peek at all the little bundles of joy recently welcomed into the world! Baby animals all morning!! Bethany had the grueling task of spending the night, we join her as she wakes up with Safari West’s finest!
Safari West Wildlife Preserve and African Tent Camp
3115 Porter Creek Road
Santa Rosa
(800) 616-2695
http://www.safariwest.com/
Bike To Work Events
May is Bike Month is in full spin in the Sacramento region. This regional campaign promotes bicycling for all types of trips to reduce traffic and improve air quality.
http://www.SACOG.org
National Pizza Party Day
It’s National Pizza Party Day! To celebrate, Krystle will be making a pizza from scratch on-air at Buffalo Pizza.
Buffalo’s Pizza
1600 Sacramento Ave.
West Sacramento
Empresso Coffeehouse
Empresso Coffeehouse is expanding! The small family-owned and operated coffee shop has recently added a new place where people can get their cup of joe.
Empresso Coffeehouse
1231 West March Lane
Stockton
Dutch Flat Hotel
Have you ever wanted to own your own hotel or open up a b&b? Now you can! We’re checking out the old Dutch Flat hotel!!
http://www.32798MainStreet.com
Pinball Repairman
Pinball machines are still a big deal! In fact, the annual Pin-A-GoGo event is taking place this weekend in Dixon. What happens when a machine breaks down? What do you do with it? Tina will find out.
Craig Weiss
Pinball Machine Repairman
530.613.2084
http://www.fixmypinballmachine.com/
Train Car Painting
A Jamestown artist is bringing life back to old train cars. Good Day is live with artist Jesse Hosmer to see him at work and the story behind this passion project. We will also be talking history of trains on the property and sights people can visit.
Jesse Hosmer
209-969-7803
daylight19374449@yahoo.com
Hurst Ranch
209-984-3016
Gelato Bar Tricycle
Conscious Creamery
(916) 407-1175
Upcoming Events:
Midtown Farmers Market – Saturday’s 8am-1pm
Nevada City Vegan Food & Wine Festival – Saturday, June 3 (10am-4pm)
https://www.consciouscreamery.com/
Michael McDonald
Actor-writer-director-comedian Michael McDonald (MADtv, Scrubs) chats live about his work as showrunner and director on the new TV comedy, “Nobodies”, airing Wednesday nights at 10 pm ET/Pacific on TV Land.
Wilding
Wilding, an indie rock trio from L.A. signed to a local label, Friendship Fever.
Tonight (May 19)
Starlite Lounge
1517 21st St.
Sacramento
Ms. Beautyphile
https://www.youtube.com/user/msbeautyphile
http://www.msbeautyphile.com/
Police Adopt a School
At the beginning of the school year, Rancho Cordova Police Department (RCPD) officers “adopt” all schools in the City by visiting regularly and talking with students and staff in order to make a positive connection.
Cordova Gardens Elementary
2400 Dawes Street, Rancho Cordova
Sac State Graduation
For the very first time, about 5,300 Sacramento State graduates are eligible to cross the stage at the new Golden 1 Center, on May 19 and May 20.
http://www.csus.edu/commencement
Pin-a-Go-Go Pinball Show & Swap Meet
We’re checking out the longest-running pinball show west of the Mississippi!
Pin-a-Go-Go Pinball Show & Swap Meet
Today-Sunday
Dixon Fairgrounds
http://pinagogo.org/