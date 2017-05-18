Daily List: 3 Ways to Get Smarter in Your Spare Time

Think you’re born with a certain set of smarts? Not true! Getting smarter doesn’t require a PhD-but it does take time. And since time is at a premium, on the Daily List this morning, I’ve got three sneaky ways to get smarter in your spare time!

Life Jackets To Work Day

This year the annual National Safe Boating Week campaign will be kicked off with a partnership between the United States Coast Guard, The USCG Auxiliary and the City of West Sacramento located on the West Sacramento ‘River Walk’.

http://cgaux.org/

Good Day Recess

Everyone remembers the good ol’ days of sitting in class, looking at the clock and waiting for the bell to ring for fun on the blacktop – now it’s time to re-live those days! There’s a recess animation, and you can tag with the bell to signall “recess” is over if you’d like.

XOSO

Sport & Social Leagues

http://www.xoso.com

Safari West Babies

Spring has certainly sprung at Safari West!!! We get a sneak peek at all the little bundles of joy recently welcomed into the world! Baby animals all morning!! Bethany had the grueling task of spending the night, we join her as she wakes up with Safari West’s finest!

Safari West Wildlife Preserve and African Tent Camp

3115 Porter Creek Road

Santa Rosa

(800) 616-2695

http://www.safariwest.com/

Bike To Work Events

May is Bike Month is in full spin in the Sacramento region. This regional campaign promotes bicycling for all types of trips to reduce traffic and improve air quality.

http://www.SACOG.org

National Pizza Party Day

It’s National Pizza Party Day! To celebrate, Krystle will be making a pizza from scratch on-air at Buffalo Pizza.

Buffalo’s Pizza

1600 Sacramento Ave.

West Sacramento

Empresso Coffeehouse

Empresso Coffeehouse is expanding! The small family-owned and operated coffee shop has recently added a new place where people can get their cup of joe.

Empresso Coffeehouse

1231 West March Lane

Stockton

Dutch Flat Hotel

Have you ever wanted to own your own hotel or open up a b&b? Now you can! We’re checking out the old Dutch Flat hotel!!

http://www.32798MainStreet.com

Pinball Repairman

Pinball machines are still a big deal! In fact, the annual Pin-A-GoGo event is taking place this weekend in Dixon. What happens when a machine breaks down? What do you do with it? Tina will find out.

Craig Weiss

Pinball Machine Repairman

530.613.2084

http://www.fixmypinballmachine.com/

Train Car Painting

A Jamestown artist is bringing life back to old train cars. Good Day is live with artist Jesse Hosmer to see him at work and the story behind this passion project. We will also be talking history of trains on the property and sights people can visit.

Jesse Hosmer

209-969-7803

daylight19374449@yahoo.com

Hurst Ranch

209-984-3016

Gelato Bar Tricycle

Conscious Creamery

(916) 407-1175

Upcoming Events:

Midtown Farmers Market – Saturday’s 8am-1pm

Nevada City Vegan Food & Wine Festival – Saturday, June 3 (10am-4pm)

https://www.consciouscreamery.com/

Michael McDonald

Actor-writer-director-comedian Michael McDonald (MADtv, Scrubs) chats live about his work as showrunner and director on the new TV comedy, “Nobodies”, airing Wednesday nights at 10 pm ET/Pacific on TV Land.

Wilding

Wilding, an indie rock trio from L.A. signed to a local label, Friendship Fever.

Tonight (May 19)

Starlite Lounge

1517 21st St.

Sacramento

Ms. Beautyphile

https://www.youtube.com/user/msbeautyphile

http://www.msbeautyphile.com/

Police Adopt a School

At the beginning of the school year, Rancho Cordova Police Department (RCPD) officers “adopt” all schools in the City by visiting regularly and talking with students and staff in order to make a positive connection.

Cordova Gardens Elementary

2400 Dawes Street, Rancho Cordova

Sac State Graduation

For the very first time, about 5,300 Sacramento State graduates are eligible to cross the stage at the new Golden 1 Center, on May 19 and May 20.

http://www.csus.edu/commencement

Pin-a-Go-Go Pinball Show & Swap Meet

We’re checking out the longest-running pinball show west of the Mississippi!

Pin-a-Go-Go Pinball Show & Swap Meet

Today-Sunday

Dixon Fairgrounds

http://pinagogo.org/