Grizzly Flats Man Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Grizzly Flats man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Placerville police detectives responded to the report of a child molestation that allegedly happened earlier in the month.

The victim told authorities she met the suspect, 20-year-old Clayton Christensen, in May and that the two had communicated via Facebook. They eventually arranged a time to meet after school, met, and had sex, according to a statement from the Placerville Police Department.

Police arrested Christensen on the charge of engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was booked into El Dorado County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Placerville Police Chief Jim Ortega urges parents to monitor their children’s social media activity.

“Children aren’t fully aware of the dangers that are lurking on the internet. It’s our job to keep them safe and protect them from predators,” he said.