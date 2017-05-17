Woman Shot, Killed In Lincoln; Police Searching For Suspect

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in a quiet Lincoln neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 2500 block of Lincoln Airpark Drive, off of Venture and Lakeside drives.

Lincoln police say they arrived on the scene at 8:20 a.m. — the same time fire personnel arrived — to find a woman shot in the upper body while inside a car in a garage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now looking for a male suspect who was known to the victim, who was possibly leaving the scene a white Hyundai. They’re trying to determine how the victim and suspect knew each other.

No other details about him have been released.

The woman is believed to have been in her 30s, police say.

