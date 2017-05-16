Daily List: 3 Things to Remember Before Signing Up for A Subscription Box Service

We’ve featured our share of subscription boxes here on Good Day. There are excellent ideas and something for everyone out there but on the Daily List this morning, we show three things to think about before you sign up!

http://www.rd.com/health/beauty/clothing-subscription-service/

“Can Cam” on ET

Monday – Friday 6:30 P.M.

CBS13

Bike for the Brave

His name is Steven Blackwell. When he was 14-years-old he had a dream of cycling across the country. Fast forward three years and this teen is ready to make that dream a reality.

https://www.gofundme.com/stevens-bike-for-the-brave

https://projecthero.org/

SPCA Scarlett Adoption

Scarlett, blue, pink and green’s mom is ready for adoption!

http://sspca.org

My Best Friend’s Closet

Liz Garcia was laid off from her corporate job about six years ago and was heartbroken. She started looking to open her own business. One year later, she opened her own store called My Bestfriend’s Closet. The consignment store features a number of brand name and designer items for a fraction of the retail price.

https://www.facebook.com/BestFriendsCloset/

http://www.mbfctracy.com/

Maxwell

After the release of his much anticipated and highly praised new album, blackSUMMER’snight, Maxwell has announced he will be touring the U.S. with special guests Common and Ledisi. Tickets are on sale now. From each ticket purchased, $1 will be donated to Artists for Peace and Justice.

Maxwell

Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

Golden 1 Center

More information

Voices of California

The voices of California bring their barbershop style to Good Day! The award-winning group just took home its 8th consecutive Far Western District championship and is now gearing up for the big spring show!

When You Wish Upon a Song

Saturday, May 20

2pm-7pm

Harris Center, at Folsom Lake College

http://voicesofcalifornia.org/

How To Buy A Bike

May is bike month and an Elk Grove Bike Shop is gearing up for the Tour de Shops, an 87-mile ride to all five shops in the franchise.

Elk Grove Bike Shop

9633 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove

(916) 895-2350

https://www.elkgrovebikeshop.com/

WTH: Hardware

What the heck is thaaaaaaaat?! We’ll test your hardware gadget knowledge.

http://emigh.com/

Comedian Mike E. Winfield

He’s the hardest working comedian in Sacramento. Mike E. Winfield is on the rise and looking to capitalize with his first televised comedy special. He’s filming over the course of 2 nights at the Punchline on June 2nd & 3rd and he wants you to be there!

Mike E. Winfield Live Comedy Special Recording

June 2-3

Appearing at the Punch Line Comedy Club June 1-4

2100 Arden Way, Suite 225

Sacramento

http://www.punchlinesac.com/

Marianne’s Handy Hacks: Store, Waffle & Floss: 3 Kitchen Hacks to Simplify Your Life

Read more

Cloud Eggs

The latest thing that’s blowing up Instagram is Cloud Eggs! What’s the big deal? What are they and how do you make them? Local food blogger Jerry James Stone is in the kitchen with Tina to show us!

http://jerryjamesstone.com/

The Fruit Yard

The fruit yard is celebrating 40 years of serving Stanislaus County. They feature a full restaurant, fruit market, deli barbecue, bakery and banquet center. This place sits on 44 acres of fruit orchards. In addition, they have a beautiful lake setting that is used for weddings, anniversaries, charity events and special meetings.

The Fruit Yard

7948 Yosemite Blvd.

Modesto

http://www.thefruityard.com/home.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TheFruitYard/