Teen Saves Family From Fire At North Sacramento Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 17-year old boy is credited with saving his six brothers and sisters after their apartment caught fire on Sunday.

Jason Andara was home with his siblings at the time in their apartment in the 4-unit complex on Bowles Street in North Sacramento.

Jason says that when he first smelled the fire, he saw the smoke coming from his parent’s room.

He grabbed his brothers and sisters and got them to safety.

“It was crazy. I got all the kids out. The neighbors, everybody else was outside,” Andara said.

Everything in the apartment was lost – and a total of 28 people were left homeless due to the fire.

Crews spent much of the afternoon removing what was left as they tried to determine the cause of the fire.