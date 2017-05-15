Kendrick Lamar Officially Adds Aug. 13 Golden 1 Center Stop To Tour

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kendrick Lamar is – officially – coming to the Golden 1 Center.

The Grammy Award-winning rap artist and Coachella headliner will be adding a Sacramento stop to his THE DAMN. TOUR, Live Nation announced on Monday. The concert will be happening on Sunday, August 13.

🙌 @kendricklamar will bring sold out THE DAMN. TOUR to Golden 1 Center, August 13! Tickets go on sale Sat. May 20 at 10 am 🎟 pic.twitter.com/fS5uAckUY9 — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) May 15, 2017

Tickets for his shows have been selling out fast, so folks with American Express cards are in luck when tickets for them go on sale early on May 18 at 10 a.m. The general public can’t buy tickets until May 20 at 10 a.m.

In other Golden 1 Center concert news, Katy Perry has also announced a stop in Sacramento.

It’s going to be a bit of a wait, however, as the pop star will be bringing her Witness Tour to G1C on Jan. 31, 2018. Tickets go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m.

Anyone interested in going to either concert should visit Ticketmaster.com.