Daily List: 3 Mistakes To Avoid In The Dressing Room

In the mood to shop for clothes? Don’t go in like a rookie! On the Daily List this morning, three mistakes to avoid in the dressing room!

Amgen Tour of California

Stage 2 Start Today

12:10pm

Downtown Modesto

http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/

Gold Up For Grabs

This past winter and spring, Mother Nature poured down on us. And while it meant difficult times for some, the aftermath did have benefits. Longtime gold miners say the rains presented them with new opportunities and they expect a renewed interest in the historic and potentially lucrative activity.

http://strikeitrichadventures.com

Facebook: eldoradogold2016

http://eldoradogold2016.com

Jr. NBA Awards

The Sacramento Kings are excited to share that today, the Jr. NBA announced eight semi-finalists for the annual 2016-17 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Awards.

http://jr.nba.com/coachoftheyear/

The Young & The Restless

Los Angeles is about to get a lot more Young and Restless: Fan favorites from daytime television’s most-watched drama THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS will travel from Genoa City to Hollywood for May sweeps.

DIY Design Projects

http://www.cesarchavezdesign.net

Bella Vista Sex Trafficking Project

Four students from Bella Vista HS in Fair Oaks teamed up for a class project to tackle sex trafficking in the area. They’ll tell us what they’ve learned, and reveal a hot spot for traffickers that parents and kids need to know about!

Bella Vista H.S. Group

projectawareness2019@gmail.com

deadline May 30

The Glass Slipper

http://www.theglassslipper.org/

Check This Out: Bumbrella

Bumbrella comes in a hipster brief or thong style and three color choices for $48 each. Bumbrella is also supporting the community with a “buy one, give one” to a local women’s shelter in Ohio with every order.

PROMO CODE: BendiwareAnywhere for 10% off

https://wearbumbrella.com/

http://www.bendiware.com

Eat Like The Greeks

It’s the healthiest way to eat that’s delicious too! More than 3,000 studies show that following a Mediterranean-style diet is the healthiest way to eat to not only manage your weight but reduce the risk for chronic diseases.

Here are 5 easy ways to make your diet more Mediterranean:

Enjoy More Plant-Based Foods

Enjoy Bread … and Pasta!

Turn to Seafood

Enjoy Olive Oil and Other Healthy Fats

Enjoy Red Wine …. In Moderation

http://www.AppforHealth.com

Sal’s Mosaic Art

Salvador Galvan, owner of Sal’s Salsa Bar, will give us a live demo of his mosaic art. Sal’s is filled with his artwork, from the walls to the ceiling.

https://www.yelp.com/biz/sals-tacos-west-sacramento