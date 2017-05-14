Dishin’ With Tina

Boolu Eatery

3200 Fulton Avenue

Sacramento

916.621.3133

http://www.boolueatery.com/

East Sacramento Garden Tour

Whether you are a gardening enthusiast looking for ideas for your own garden or just want a peek in into an East Sacramento backyard, the East Sac Garden Tour on Mother’s Day weekend is a choice that will benefit local children’s education and make a great Mother’s Day outing for the whole family (children under 12 years attend free).

The 19th Annual East Sacramento Garden Tour

Sunday, May 14th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Children under 12 years – FREE

Sharif Jewelers’ Mother’s Day Contest

Sharif Jewelers is excited to announce their Mother’s Day Surprise Giveaway! As a longtime local business in the Sacramento area, Sharif Jewelers always strive to give back to the community.

Sharif Jewelers

1001 K St, Sacramento

916.330.1977

11am-6:30pm

Mother’s Day Tea Party

Enjoy a lovely day in the park and celebrate Mom at the Farmers Market for our Mother’s Day Tea Party. Enter to for a chance to win great Mother’s Day prizes.

Mother’s Day Tea Party

At the Carmichael Park Farmers Market

5750 Grant Ave, Carmichael

May 14, 2017 at 09:00 am – 02:00 pm

FREE

Amgen’s Tour of California

The Capitol Circuit Race has quickly earned the reputation as one of the fastest and most technical courses in the country.

Day: Sunday, May 14, 2017

Start: Sacramento – 12:30 PM PT

Finish: Sacramento – Est. 2:10 PM PT

Circuit Race: Sacramento

Miles: 43.5 mi

Kilometers: 70 km

http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/stages/stage-4-womens

Compton’s Market

Compton’s Market is debuting a new café! Deuce Mason will be live from Willy’s Café checking things out – plus, they are offering something special for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day Brunch at Compton’s Market

4065 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

Sunday, May 14th at 9 am

https://www.facebook.com/Comptons-Market-125945487453518/

Pac-12 Rowing Championships

The Sacramento State Aquatic Center would like to welcome everyone to the 2017 PAC 12 championships. After a sweep by Cal in 2016, the Bears will look to defend their men’s and women’s titles at the 2017 Pac-12 Rowing Championships at the Sacramento State Aquatic Center in Lake Natoma, California on Sunday, May 14.

2017 PAC 12 Championships

1901 Hazel Avenue

Gold River, California 95670

Sunday, May 14th (9:00am-11:15am)

Varsity 4 and Varsity 8 (fast races)

http://www.sacstateaquaticcenter.com/special-events/pac12.html.html

Joseph the Play

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a Broadway favorite. It was composed by Andrew Lloyd Weber. It is the bible story of Joseph who was sold into Egypt by his jealous brothers. The story is told through different genres of music including Rock and Roll, Calypso and Country Western.

http://Lodimusicaltheater.com

Facebook page “Lodi Musical Theater”

Calturas Brunch

This is the first Mother’s Day Brunch Event featuring ESSO Street Cuisine, Calturas Mimosas (with our Brut), and shopping provided by Lovely Girl Mobile Boutique.

http://www.calturas.com

209.226-9601

Marlene the Plant Lady

2017 Distillery of the Year

Cedar Ridge was just named the American Distilling Institute’s 2017 Distillery of the Year — from a field of more than 1,300 craft distilleries across the country — for the quality of their whiskeys, their commitment to grain-to-glass production, their ongoing legislative advocacy and leadership, and their ongoing product innovation.

http://www.crwine.com

Website: https://www.crwine.com/whiskey/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cedarridgeiowa

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CedarRidgeIowa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cedarridgeiowa/

Peet’s Coffee Celebrates Heritage

People & Planet™, by Peet’s Coffee, is an initiative of curated coffees that highlight the brand’s decades-long heritage of caring for farmer communities at origin and for the environment.

http://www.peets.com/peopleandplaneT

Funny Mothers

What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than sharing laughs! Cheryl The Soccer Mom and Kelly Pryce are joining us in the studio to talk about their special show happening this Sunday!

Punch Line Comedy Club

Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm

Tickets Available at

http://www.punchlinesac.com

or at the door (until sold out)

https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/1C00528BF9A1CB1C?disable-widget=true

49th Annual Hangtown Motorcross

The 49th annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic is quickly approaching! And it’s not just any motocross race, but the oldest and one of the most prestigious in the united states.

49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic

Thursday, May 18th – Saturday, May 20th

Adults $45, Kids $20, Under 6 FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/1081956515228770/

Mother’s Day Memorial Butterfly Release

Sacramento Community Outreach, a program of Sacramento Memorial Lawn will host the annual Mother’s Day Memorial Butterfly Release to remember and honor loved mothers. The Mother’s Day Memorial Butterfly Release is a free community event open to the entire public.

Sacramento Memorial Lawn

6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Sunday, May 14th at 4 pm

http://www.smlfh.com

http://www.facebook.com/SacramentoMemorialLawn

Authentic Queens Boutique

It’s Mother’s Day. Make mom feel great again with unique, yet affordable pieces! Plus, nothing says “Mother’s Day” like a mommy-and-me outfit!

Authentic Queens Boutique

916-475-6563

Sip N Shop

June 10, 2017

Liaison Lounge and Restaurant

2667 Alta Arden Expy, Sacramento

http://www.authenticqueens.com

http://www.facebook.com/authenticqueens/