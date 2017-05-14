Dishin’ With Tina
Boolu Eatery
3200 Fulton Avenue
Sacramento
916.621.3133
http://www.boolueatery.com/
East Sacramento Garden Tour
Whether you are a gardening enthusiast looking for ideas for your own garden or just want a peek in into an East Sacramento backyard, the East Sac Garden Tour on Mother’s Day weekend is a choice that will benefit local children’s education and make a great Mother’s Day outing for the whole family (children under 12 years attend free).
The 19th Annual East Sacramento Garden Tour
Sunday, May 14th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Children under 12 years – FREE
Sharif Jewelers’ Mother’s Day Contest
Sharif Jewelers is excited to announce their Mother’s Day Surprise Giveaway! As a longtime local business in the Sacramento area, Sharif Jewelers always strive to give back to the community.
Sharif Jewelers
1001 K St, Sacramento
916.330.1977
11am-6:30pm
Mother’s Day Tea Party
Enjoy a lovely day in the park and celebrate Mom at the Farmers Market for our Mother’s Day Tea Party. Enter to for a chance to win great Mother’s Day prizes.
Mother’s Day Tea Party
At the Carmichael Park Farmers Market
5750 Grant Ave, Carmichael
May 14, 2017 at 09:00 am – 02:00 pm
FREE
Amgen’s Tour of California
The Capitol Circuit Race has quickly earned the reputation as one of the fastest and most technical courses in the country.
Day: Sunday, May 14, 2017
Start: Sacramento – 12:30 PM PT
Finish: Sacramento – Est. 2:10 PM PT
Circuit Race: Sacramento
Miles: 43.5 mi
Kilometers: 70 km
http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/stages/stage-4-womens
Compton’s Market
Compton’s Market is debuting a new café! Deuce Mason will be live from Willy’s Café checking things out – plus, they are offering something special for Mother’s Day!
Mother’s Day Brunch at Compton’s Market
4065 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
Sunday, May 14th at 9 am
https://www.facebook.com/Comptons-Market-125945487453518/
Pac-12 Rowing Championships
The Sacramento State Aquatic Center would like to welcome everyone to the 2017 PAC 12 championships. After a sweep by Cal in 2016, the Bears will look to defend their men’s and women’s titles at the 2017 Pac-12 Rowing Championships at the Sacramento State Aquatic Center in Lake Natoma, California on Sunday, May 14.
2017 PAC 12 Championships
1901 Hazel Avenue
Gold River, California 95670
Sunday, May 14th (9:00am-11:15am)
Varsity 4 and Varsity 8 (fast races)
http://www.sacstateaquaticcenter.com/special-events/pac12.html.html
Joseph the Play
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a Broadway favorite. It was composed by Andrew Lloyd Weber. It is the bible story of Joseph who was sold into Egypt by his jealous brothers. The story is told through different genres of music including Rock and Roll, Calypso and Country Western.
http://Lodimusicaltheater.com
Facebook page “Lodi Musical Theater”
Calturas Brunch
This is the first Mother’s Day Brunch Event featuring ESSO Street Cuisine, Calturas Mimosas (with our Brut), and shopping provided by Lovely Girl Mobile Boutique.
http://www.calturas.com
209.226-9601
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
2017 Distillery of the Year
Cedar Ridge was just named the American Distilling Institute’s 2017 Distillery of the Year — from a field of more than 1,300 craft distilleries across the country — for the quality of their whiskeys, their commitment to grain-to-glass production, their ongoing legislative advocacy and leadership, and their ongoing product innovation.
http://www.crwine.com
Website: https://www.crwine.com/whiskey/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cedarridgeiowa
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CedarRidgeIowa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cedarridgeiowa/
Peet’s Coffee Celebrates Heritage
People & Planet™, by Peet’s Coffee, is an initiative of curated coffees that highlight the brand’s decades-long heritage of caring for farmer communities at origin and for the environment.
http://www.peets.com/peopleandplaneT
Funny Mothers
What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than sharing laughs! Cheryl The Soccer Mom and Kelly Pryce are joining us in the studio to talk about their special show happening this Sunday!
Punch Line Comedy Club
Sunday, May 14 at 7 pm
Tickets Available at
http://www.punchlinesac.com
or at the door (until sold out)
https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/1C00528BF9A1CB1C?disable-widget=true
49th Annual Hangtown Motorcross
The 49th annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic is quickly approaching! And it’s not just any motocross race, but the oldest and one of the most prestigious in the united states.
49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic
Thursday, May 18th – Saturday, May 20th
Adults $45, Kids $20, Under 6 FREE
https://www.facebook.com/events/1081956515228770/
Mother’s Day Memorial Butterfly Release
Sacramento Community Outreach, a program of Sacramento Memorial Lawn will host the annual Mother’s Day Memorial Butterfly Release to remember and honor loved mothers. The Mother’s Day Memorial Butterfly Release is a free community event open to the entire public.
Sacramento Memorial Lawn
6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento
Sunday, May 14th at 4 pm
http://www.smlfh.com
http://www.facebook.com/SacramentoMemorialLawn
Authentic Queens Boutique
It’s Mother’s Day. Make mom feel great again with unique, yet affordable pieces! Plus, nothing says “Mother’s Day” like a mommy-and-me outfit!
Authentic Queens Boutique
916-475-6563
@authentic_queens
Sip N Shop
June 10, 2017
Liaison Lounge and Restaurant
2667 Alta Arden Expy, Sacramento
http://www.authenticqueens.com
http://www.facebook.com/authenticqueens/