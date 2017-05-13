Mother’s Day at Ettore’s

Celebrate Mom with delicious treats from Ettore’s. From their Cherry Blossom Princess Torte to a take-home quiche for brunch, Ettore’s has tasty treats that show Mom just how much you love her.

Ettore’s

2376 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Sacramento

916.482.0708

http://www.ettores.com/

Grace City Center

A local bike rider is challenging himself to ride five 200-mile rides to raise funds for Grace Network. The Grace Network Center provides assistance to youth and young adults 13-30 with life skills, employment training and more.

http://www.thegracenetwork.org

Mental Health Fair

Community members of all ages are invited to attend Living Well Expo 2017, a free event that will feature mobile health units, health and mental wellness education sessions, performances, art demonstrations, and fitness activities that help with stress reduction and overall health.

Living Well Expo 2017

Today, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Maple Neighborhood Center

Sacramento

http://www.stopstigmasacramento.org/

Meet the Machines

Children of all ages have the opportunity to touch, climb on and explore an expanse of exciting machines and unique vehicles. The event will also feature other activities such as bounce houses, games, face painting, music, and food.

Mather Sports Center

3755 Schriever Ave, Mather, CA 95655

May 13, 2017 at 10:00 am – 01:30 pm

Free

More information

Women Build Week

This week we’re taking part in National Women Build Week where over 17,000 women volunteers across the country will join Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s to volunteer at local Habitat for Humanity’s to help build homes and bring awareness to the need for affordable housing.

National Women Build Week

Saturday, May 13th from 7:30am-2pm

http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org

Fill the Boot for Burns

The Cosumnes Fire Department will be holding their annual “Fill the Boot for Burns” Drive to raise thousands of dollars for courageous burn survivors in Northern California.

Cosumnes Fire Department

Annual “Fill the Boot for Burns” Drive

Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

The Corner of Bruceville Road and Laguna Blvd.

http://www.yourcsd.com

Amgen Tour of California

The race welcomes the City of Elk Grove as a first-time host. After a neutral circuit through the Elk Grove Regional Park, the race will head west and then south to the Sacramento River and the California Delta region.

Amgen Tour of California

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Start: Elk Grove – 10:35 AM PT

Finish: Sacramento – Est. 1:56 PM PT

Miles: 73.3 mi

Kilometers: 118 km

More information

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

This week we’re taking part in National Women Build Week where over 17,000 women volunteers across the country will join Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s to volunteer at local Habitat for Humanity’s to help build homes and bring awareness to the need for affordable housing.

National Women Build Week

Saturday, May 13th from 7:30am-2pm

http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org

Fill The Boot For Burns

The Cosumnes Fire Department will be holding their annual “Fill the Boot for Burns” Drive to raise thousands of dollars for courageous burn survivors in Northern California. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cosumnes Firefighters will be “shakin’ their boots” in the intersection!

Cosumnes Fire Department

Annual “Fill the Boot for Burns” Drive

Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

The Corner of Bruceville Road and Laguna Blvd.

http://www.yourcsd.com

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

On Saturday, May 13 letter carriers will collect canned food items for Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services as part of Stamp Out Hunger. This is the largest one-day food drive in the country and the impact is tremendous on the local level.

Stamp Out Hunger

Saturday, May 13

Put out bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox

BerryFest – Strawberry Festival

Besides loads of strawberry treats, shopping, cooking demonstrations and live bands; BerryFest is loaded with fun for the kids with Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Princess Pageant, Circus imagination and Clown college, Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest, Amazing Animal World, Nonstop shows on the Kids Caboose Stage, Aerial Assault Extreme Show and a full kid’s carnival and fun zone.

BerryFest Strawberry Festival

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678

May 13 & May 14, 2017, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m)

Event Details: Public

Admission: 5 and under are Free, 6 to 12 $5, 13 to 59 $10.00, 60+ $5.00

Parking: $5, benefits Boy Scouts

Event Address: 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678

Public Phone (916) 787-0101

Date/Time: May 13 and May 14, 2017, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

http://feedmeberries.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BerryFest/

The Roseville Quilt Show

Neighbor Bonnie and her merry band of quilters are doing their annual quilt show.

Roseville Quilt Guild

6365 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay 95746

Starts at 10 AM

Free Self Defense for Moms

The Studio Martial Arts and Fitness are offering moms the opportunity to protect themselves and their kiddos. The biz is offering up a free self-defense class for moms. That’s where we find Reporter Nha Nguyen learning some moves herself.

http://www.Trainatthestudio.com

916 258-Kick (5425)

Travel Zoo

Gabe is back with this week’s Travel Treasures from Travelzoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

Bonnie From Triad

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing us show how to make small throw blankets!

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

Winnie The Pooh

Pooh Bear and all of his friends from the classic children’s books and animated film band together to rescue their friend, Christopher Robin.

McLaughlin Studios

3470 Swetzer Road, Suite B

Loomis, CA 95650

(916) 652-6377

May 13th & 14th

http://theatre.mclaughlinstudios.com/

Zoltan Istvan

Zoltan is one fascinating dude (we actually skyped with him when Johnny Depp’s “Transcendence” came out) Zoltan is a Transhumanist-Transhumanism is a way of thinking about the future that is based on the premise that the human species in its current form does not represent the end of our development but rather a comparatively early phase so like, in the future being able to upload your brain into a computer and live forever.

http://www.zoltanistvan.com

Twitter: @zoltan_istvan

“Takeover” Event

In celebration of youth art, vision, and culture, the Crocker Art Museum has an invitation for area teenagers: Come “take over” the Museum this Saturday, for a free afternoon of live music, art attacks, hip-hop & activism, dance performances, scavenger hunts, and tons of fun!

The Takeover: Art + Music Festival for Teens

Crocker Art Museum, 216 O Street, Sacramento

12-4pm Saturday, May 13, 2017

Cost: FREE for all teens, youth program coordinators, and museum members. Nonmembers adults are free with museum admission.

National Apple Pie Day

Saturday marks National Apple Pie Day! So we’ve called on the experts at Mill View Ranch to talk about what goes into making the perfect pie. Plus, you don’t have to wait until the fall season to head on up to Apple Hill for delicious sweet treats – we are checking out what else is on the menu!

Mill View Ranch- Apple Hill

2740 Cable Rd., Camino, California

(530) 622-6885

http://millviewranch.com/

Facebook page