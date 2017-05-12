Yuba County Toddler Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery After Suspected Abuse From Teen Babysitter

BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly abused a toddler he was babysitting.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says medic were called to a Brownsville home along the 8400 block of La Porte Road Thursday afternoon and found an unresponsive toddler.

Detectives were called to the scene after medics found the toddler’s injuries to be suspicious.

Apparently, the 16-year-old boy was babysitting four children — including the toddler — at the home. The children ranged in age from an infant to 5 years old.

Detectives believe the teen injured the 2-year-old while trying to discipline her.

The 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing charges of felony child abuse. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Sacramento County.

The toddler, a 2-year-old girl, was flown to a hospital in Sacramento and has undergone emergency brain surgery. She is recovering, but authorities have not commented on her exact condition.