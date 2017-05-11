NorCal Aids Ride Takeoff

NorCal AIDS Ride is Sacramento’s last major AIDS Fundraiser. It’s a 4 day, 300-mile bike ride to raise funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS.

https://norcalaidscycle.org/

Daily List: 3 Ways to Keep Your Dog Busy While You’re At Work

Pet owners may wish they could hang out with their furry companions all day, but someone’s got to work to bring home the kibble. But you CAN make it a little more bearable for them to be away from you — and vice versa. On the Daily List this morning, three ways to keep your pet happy while you’re at work!

http://www.rd.com/advice/pets/how-to-keep-your-dog-busy/

Thrifty Mom

Thriftown shows us how to spoil mom this mother’s day without breaking the bank and how to get celebrity looks without rodeo drive prices.

http://www.thrifttown.com

Rain’s Impact On Flowers

What are some of the hottest flowers and colors for weddings and Mother’s Day this year? Many of these flowers and greenery come from all over the world. The rains earlier this year not only impacted produce supplies, but also floral supplies.

Flora Fresh

916-927-9767

http://www.florafreshinc.com/

Ternero Olive Oil

Award-winning olive company Ternero Olive Oil is debuting a new product, “Olive All Over Me.”

http://ternerooliveoil.com/

Project Hero Honor Ride

An Iraq war veteran who became an EMT after military service, Doug faced challenges overcoming his feelings about those he lost in Iraq and as an EMT. He got involved with Project Hero in 2015 at the urging of his wife.

Project Hero Sacramento Honor Ride

Saturday, May 13

6:45 AM – Rider check-in & day-of registration begin

7:30 AM – Pre-ride ceremony begins

8:00 AM – Ride begins for all routes

Start/Finish: Placer County Association of Realtors

270 Technology Way, Rocklin

http://www.projecthero.org

Jackson Michelson

Rising country artist Jackson Michelson is performing live on Good Day! He’s opened for Blake Shelton, Frankie Ballard, and Lee Brice. Now he’s taking the stage at the Dixon May Fair.

Jackson Michelson

Tonight

7pm

Leber Garden Stage

Dixon May Fair

655 South First Street, Dixon

(707) 678-5529

https://dixonmayfair.com/

https://www.jacksonmichelson.com/

Good Day Puppy Vaccination Day

Today our puppies get their shots!

http://www.sspca.org/

Steampunk Party

ArtMix is a nightclub for people 21 and older and claims to connect audiences to art and artforms. There’s a different theme each month. This theme is steampunk.

ArtMix Gears Party

Tonight

6pm-9:30pm

https://www.crockerart.org/event/1374/2017-05-11

Local Mommy Author

Our favorite local author is back. Dawn Dais is back with her newest book, “The Overly Honest Baby Book.” She is keeping real just in time for mothers day!!

http://www.dawndais.com

http://www.facebook.com/bydawndais

Wrestling Show Preview

A local school is getting a wrestling event to raise money for their PTA! Deuce is live learning some wrestling moves from the pros!

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040548aea62a1-sierra

Facebook: Sierra Oaks K-8

http://sierraoakspta.org

Easy Peasy DIY Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

It’s especially great for a Mom who’s out of hug’s reach! Trace and cut out hands and arms about halfway up your elbow out of felt and hot glue them to a pillow.

Brunch Or Bust

The quickest way to a mom’s heart is food! Now you can wow her with a brunch that is sure to make her blush! The chef from one of the wine country’s best restaurants shows us how to make a perfect hollandaise.

Santé Restaurant

Dinner Daily 6pm-9pm

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma

(707) 938-9000

Toll Free (Room Reservations only): (866) 540-4499

http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/

http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/dining/sante-restaurant/