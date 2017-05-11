NorCal Aids Ride Takeoff
NorCal AIDS Ride is Sacramento’s last major AIDS Fundraiser. It’s a 4 day, 300-mile bike ride to raise funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS.
https://norcalaidscycle.org/
Daily List: 3 Ways to Keep Your Dog Busy While You’re At Work
Pet owners may wish they could hang out with their furry companions all day, but someone’s got to work to bring home the kibble. But you CAN make it a little more bearable for them to be away from you — and vice versa. On the Daily List this morning, three ways to keep your pet happy while you’re at work!
http://www.rd.com/advice/pets/how-to-keep-your-dog-busy/
Thrifty Mom
Thriftown shows us how to spoil mom this mother’s day without breaking the bank and how to get celebrity looks without rodeo drive prices.
http://www.thrifttown.com
Rain’s Impact On Flowers
What are some of the hottest flowers and colors for weddings and Mother’s Day this year? Many of these flowers and greenery come from all over the world. The rains earlier this year not only impacted produce supplies, but also floral supplies.
Flora Fresh
916-927-9767
http://www.florafreshinc.com/
Ternero Olive Oil
Award-winning olive company Ternero Olive Oil is debuting a new product, “Olive All Over Me.”
http://ternerooliveoil.com/
Project Hero Honor Ride
An Iraq war veteran who became an EMT after military service, Doug faced challenges overcoming his feelings about those he lost in Iraq and as an EMT. He got involved with Project Hero in 2015 at the urging of his wife.
Project Hero Sacramento Honor Ride
Saturday, May 13
6:45 AM – Rider check-in & day-of registration begin
7:30 AM – Pre-ride ceremony begins
8:00 AM – Ride begins for all routes
Start/Finish: Placer County Association of Realtors
270 Technology Way, Rocklin
Register & Donate Online!!!
http://www.projecthero.org
More information about the ride
Jackson Michelson
Rising country artist Jackson Michelson is performing live on Good Day! He’s opened for Blake Shelton, Frankie Ballard, and Lee Brice. Now he’s taking the stage at the Dixon May Fair.
Jackson Michelson
Tonight
7pm
Leber Garden Stage
Dixon May Fair
655 South First Street, Dixon
(707) 678-5529
https://dixonmayfair.com/
https://www.jacksonmichelson.com/
Good Day Puppy Vaccination Day
Today our puppies get their shots!
http://www.sspca.org/
Steampunk Party
ArtMix is a nightclub for people 21 and older and claims to connect audiences to art and artforms. There’s a different theme each month. This theme is steampunk.
ArtMix Gears Party
Tonight
6pm-9:30pm
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1374/2017-05-11
Local Mommy Author
Our favorite local author is back. Dawn Dais is back with her newest book, “The Overly Honest Baby Book.” She is keeping real just in time for mothers day!!
http://www.dawndais.com
http://www.facebook.com/bydawndais
Wrestling Show Preview
A local school is getting a wrestling event to raise money for their PTA! Deuce is live learning some wrestling moves from the pros!
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040548aea62a1-sierra
Facebook: Sierra Oaks K-8
http://sierraoakspta.org
Easy Peasy DIY Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
It’s especially great for a Mom who’s out of hug’s reach! Trace and cut out hands and arms about halfway up your elbow out of felt and hot glue them to a pillow.
Read more
Brunch Or Bust
The quickest way to a mom’s heart is food! Now you can wow her with a brunch that is sure to make her blush! The chef from one of the wine country’s best restaurants shows us how to make a perfect hollandaise.
Santé Restaurant
Dinner Daily 6pm-9pm
Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa
100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma
(707) 938-9000
Toll Free (Room Reservations only): (866) 540-4499
http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/
http://www.fairmont.com/sonoma/dining/sante-restaurant/