2 People Dead In Shooting Along Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after two people were shot and killed in south Sacramento early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is along the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they first got a call just after 12 p.m. that a person was shot. Once deputies responded to the scene, two shooting victims were found.

Double Homicide shooting victims teens SSac Fruitridge & Stockton @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/jy5tVY7fCe — Alisa Becerra (@Alisabecerra) May 11, 2017

Both victims have died from their injuries.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are converging in the area of Sim Park off Lemon Hill Avenue in connection to the shooting investigation.