Moms are Paying the Price

Babies: Childcare

Children: Extracurricular Activities

Teens: Car Insurance

Students: College

Young Adults: Cell Phones

http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Barkissimo

Your oasis awaits in the heart of Suisun City!! We are checking out Barkissimo – a classic yacht hotel — less than an hour away from Sacramento and just 15 minutes away from Napa.

Barkissimo

600 Solano Street

Suisun City, CA 94585

(510) 619-8081

barkissimo@gmail.com

http://www.barkissimo.com/

https://www.facebook.com/barkissimo

Check This Out: Baby Foot

Baby Foot is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on your feet that build up over time and can contribute to numerous problems associated with the soles of your feet.

https://www.babyfoot.com/

Clarke’s Collectibles

Go back in time at Clarke’s Collectibles in Nice. They get a lot of tourists and people who are interested in buying some of their vintage finds. From lunchboxes to old dolls, we are seeing some of the odd things they have.

Clarke’s Collectibles and Lunchbox Museum

Vintage pickers paradise

3674 East Highway 20 in Nice

http://www.retrodeb.com/

Dishin’ with Tina: Wild Bill’s Cheesesteaks

2770 E. Bidwell St. #400

Folsom

916.817.2468

http://wildbillscheesesteaks.com/

History of the Sacramento Kings: The Journey From Rochester to Sacramento Proud

Tuesday, May 16

4:30-10pm

Golden 1 Center

500 David Stern Walk, Sacramento

Order Tickets Online!!

Tickets: http://kingshistory.brownpapertickets.com/

Moar: http://www.sachistoricalsociety.org/

Mommy Hacks

Parenting is hard so Toys R Us is helping us out! They’ve come up with a hack a day for the month of May. Mom hacks!

https://www.toysrusinc.com/blog/mom-hacks

Dreamers Open Storefront

The dream of opening a business in downtown Sacramento is about to become a reality for two local entrepreneurs thanks to the Downtown Sacramento Foundation’s (DSF) Calling All Dreamers competition. Co-owners Laura Benson and Neil Estaris – winners of the 2016 competition — will open a downtown Oblivion Comics & Coffee shop on Wednesday morning, May 10, 2017.

http://www.CallingAllDreamers.org

Shoe Crazy

Get some new kicks and help the SPCA at the same time! Deuce Mason is in Folsom ready to see how many shoes he can grab!

Bob’s By Skechers With The SPCA

Hosted By Famous Footwear

Saturday 5/13

11am-3pm

Famous Footwear

2775 East Bidwell Street Folsom

916-983-8093

http://www.famousfootwear.com/