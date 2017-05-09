Turquoise Takeover

The American Lung Association’s Lung Force initiative is uniting women and their loved ones across the country to stand together in the fight against lung cancer. They’re having their Turquoise Takeover.

http://www.lungforce.org

Daily List: The Top Jelly Belly Flavors, Ranked

Jelly Belly just marked 30 years of its headquarters being built in Fairfield last year. Enough of them were eaten in the last year to circle the earth more than five times! But which one is the best? It depends on who you ask! On the Daily List this morning, we show you the best flavors, ranked by a reporter with Reader’s Digest!

http://www.rd.com/food/fun/best-jelly-bean-flavors/

Check this Out

Treatsie

https://www.treatsie.com/

L’epicerie Box

http://www.lepiceriebox.com/

Miammiam

https://www.miammiambox.com/

Mexicrate

https://www.mexicrate.com/

My Bakers

http://www.mybakersbox.com/

Sleek Treat

http://www.sleektreat.com/

Hot Bench

The gavel-touting team from the hit CW show “Hot Bench” joins us live!!

Hot Bench

Weekdays

Noon-1pm

On CW31

Tiff The Mannequin

Madison goes to Rocklin High and four years ago she bought a mannequin from the mall. She dressed her up for prom and she’s even taken her in a cheerleading uniform to football games. We are meeting Madison and Tiff.

Instagram: @tiff_the_mannequin

Selland’s Goes Broadway

Randall Selland’s Sacramento-area restaurant group has gone Broadway!! Selland’s Market Cafe just opened it’s third location last week, we check out the new spot!

Selland’s Market Cafe

Open Monday-Saturday

11am-9pm

915 Broadway

Sacramento

916.732.3390

http://www.sellands.com/

The Loomis Art Loop Open Studios Tour

Fourteen years ago, a small group of Loomis Basin artists decided to open their studios on Mother’s Day weekend to share their art and the fantastic beauty of the area. This year, there are six studios and 17 artists participating in the tour and they are all within a ten minute drive of each other.

14th Annual Spring Mother’s Day Weekend Studio Tour

10:00 am – 5:00pm, Saturday & Sunday, May 13th & 14th, 2017

https://loomisartloop.wordpress.com/

Grab, Squish & Tickle

The secret to tender, juicy meat is all in the “grab, squish and tickle” technique! Say what, now?! The pros at Dickey’s have patented the “meat maneuver” and teach it to all their carvers-in-training at their barbecue university in Dallas!! Yes they have a barbecue university, and today the dean of the school shows us the “grab, squish and tickle” move!

Dickey’s Guest Appreciation Day

$2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches ALL day!!

Today

All Dickey’s Locations

***Limit 1 per person!!

http://www.dickeys.com

Baby Products Test

We have a TON of baby products to preview and we finally found the cutest baby to test some of them out! We are meeting Leo and his mom to see how he and her like some of the products.

Knowhen Ovulation Test

https://www.knowhen.com/

Baby Booster Prenatal Protein Formula

https://thebabybooster.com/

My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear

http://mybabysheartbeatbear.com/

Rockin’ Baby

https://rockinbaby.com/

Boppy

https://www.boppy.com/

Milkmaid Goods

https://milkmaidgoods.com/

Mommy’s Watches

https://www.mommyswatches.com/

Waterpura Baby Wipes

https://waterpuracare.com/

Hugaboo

http://www.myhugaboo.com/

Sophie the giraffe

https://www.sophiethegiraffe-usa.com/

Want to be a Medical Assistant?

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, which specializes in training students in the healthcare field, specifically medical assisting MRI, X-Ray and Ultrasound technology opened a new campus in Sacramento County.

Gurnick Academy Sacramento

916.588.2060

http://www.gurnick.edu/

http://facebook.com/GurnickAcademySacramento/

Largest Rock & Mineral Shop

A hidden gem in Vacaville! Did you know the country’s largest mineral and rock shop is right here in Vacaville?! Well, they claim to be so we need to check it out!

Consolidated Rock & Mineral Shop

Closed Monday

5115 Quinn Rd

Vacaville

(707) 448-5525

Read more

Toolbelt Tina & Coveralls Courtney

Toolbelt Tina & Coveralls Court learn how to make mini planters for people who live in small spaces and can’t plant a big backyard garden.

EMIGH HARDWARE

3555 El Camino Ave

Sacramento

(916) 482-1900

http://emigh.com/

Warm-Weather Hacks

The weather is warming up, so make entertaining easy on yourself! This morning, three warm-weather hacks to make entertaining a breeze.

Read more

Everybody Yoga

Let go of fear. Get on the mat. Love your body. That is Jessamyn Stanley’s mantra as a yogi who breaks all stereotypes. In her debut book, Every Body Yoga, the self-professed “fat femme” tackles big topics – fat-shaming, body image and the media, and the tyranny of unattainable beauty standards.

Jessamyn Stanley

Tonight

6pm-7:30pm

Central Library

828 I St..

Sacramento

More Info: 916-264-2700|

http://www.jessamynstanley.com