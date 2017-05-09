Turquoise Takeover
The American Lung Association’s Lung Force initiative is uniting women and their loved ones across the country to stand together in the fight against lung cancer. They’re having their Turquoise Takeover.
http://www.lungforce.org
Daily List: The Top Jelly Belly Flavors, Ranked
Jelly Belly just marked 30 years of its headquarters being built in Fairfield last year. Enough of them were eaten in the last year to circle the earth more than five times! But which one is the best? It depends on who you ask! On the Daily List this morning, we show you the best flavors, ranked by a reporter with Reader’s Digest!
http://www.rd.com/food/fun/best-jelly-bean-flavors/
Hot Bench
The gavel-touting team from the hit CW show “Hot Bench” joins us live!!
Hot Bench
Weekdays
Noon-1pm
On CW31
Tiff The Mannequin
Madison goes to Rocklin High and four years ago she bought a mannequin from the mall. She dressed her up for prom and she’s even taken her in a cheerleading uniform to football games. We are meeting Madison and Tiff.
Instagram: @tiff_the_mannequin
Selland’s Goes Broadway
Randall Selland’s Sacramento-area restaurant group has gone Broadway!! Selland’s Market Cafe just opened it’s third location last week, we check out the new spot!
Selland’s Market Cafe
Open Monday-Saturday
11am-9pm
915 Broadway
Sacramento
916.732.3390
http://www.sellands.com/
The Loomis Art Loop Open Studios Tour
Fourteen years ago, a small group of Loomis Basin artists decided to open their studios on Mother’s Day weekend to share their art and the fantastic beauty of the area. This year, there are six studios and 17 artists participating in the tour and they are all within a ten minute drive of each other.
14th Annual Spring Mother’s Day Weekend Studio Tour
10:00 am – 5:00pm, Saturday & Sunday, May 13th & 14th, 2017
https://loomisartloop.wordpress.com/
Grab, Squish & Tickle
The secret to tender, juicy meat is all in the “grab, squish and tickle” technique! Say what, now?! The pros at Dickey’s have patented the “meat maneuver” and teach it to all their carvers-in-training at their barbecue university in Dallas!! Yes they have a barbecue university, and today the dean of the school shows us the “grab, squish and tickle” move!
Dickey’s Guest Appreciation Day
$2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches ALL day!!
Today
All Dickey’s Locations
***Limit 1 per person!!
http://www.dickeys.com
Baby Products Test
We have a TON of baby products to preview and we finally found the cutest baby to test some of them out! We are meeting Leo and his mom to see how he and her like some of the products.
Knowhen Ovulation Test
https://www.knowhen.com/
Baby Booster Prenatal Protein Formula
https://thebabybooster.com/
My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear
http://mybabysheartbeatbear.com/
Rockin’ Baby
https://rockinbaby.com/
Boppy
https://www.boppy.com/
Milkmaid Goods
https://milkmaidgoods.com/
Mommy’s Watches
https://www.mommyswatches.com/
Waterpura Baby Wipes
https://waterpuracare.com/
Hugaboo
http://www.myhugaboo.com/
Sophie the giraffe
https://www.sophiethegiraffe-usa.com/
Want to be a Medical Assistant?
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, which specializes in training students in the healthcare field, specifically medical assisting MRI, X-Ray and Ultrasound technology opened a new campus in Sacramento County.
Gurnick Academy Sacramento
916.588.2060
http://www.gurnick.edu/
http://facebook.com/GurnickAcademySacramento/
Largest Rock & Mineral Shop
A hidden gem in Vacaville! Did you know the country’s largest mineral and rock shop is right here in Vacaville?! Well, they claim to be so we need to check it out!
Consolidated Rock & Mineral Shop
Closed Monday
5115 Quinn Rd
Vacaville
(707) 448-5525
Toolbelt Tina & Coveralls Courtney
Toolbelt Tina & Coveralls Court learn how to make mini planters for people who live in small spaces and can’t plant a big backyard garden.
EMIGH HARDWARE
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
http://emigh.com/
Warm-Weather Hacks
The weather is warming up, so make entertaining easy on yourself! This morning, three warm-weather hacks to make entertaining a breeze.
Everybody Yoga
Let go of fear. Get on the mat. Love your body. That is Jessamyn Stanley’s mantra as a yogi who breaks all stereotypes. In her debut book, Every Body Yoga, the self-professed “fat femme” tackles big topics – fat-shaming, body image and the media, and the tyranny of unattainable beauty standards.
Jessamyn Stanley
Tonight
6pm-7:30pm
Central Library
828 I St..
Sacramento
More Info: 916-264-2700
http://www.jessamynstanley.com