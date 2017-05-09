Coroner: Gender Of Body Found In Feather River Monday Is Female

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The identity of the body found Monday in Live Oak still hasn’t been made public, but we’ve now learned of its gender.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed reports the body is female.

A fisherman discovered the body Sunday on the Feather River in the vicinity of where missing Gridley woman Alycia Yeoman’s truck and cellphone were found. But authorities still have not linked Sunday’s discovery to Yeoman.

Yeoman has been missing for over a month.

The coroner’s office is expected to issue the autopsy results this afternoon or evening, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.