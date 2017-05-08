Plane Crashes Near Lake Berryessa, Killing 2

NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have been pronounced dead after a small plane crashed in Napa County.

Just after 10 a.m., the plane crashed onto land in the area of Little Portuguese Cove on the east end of the lake, between Pleasure Cove Marina and Markley Cove Resort, according to Napa Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpt. Steve Blower.

Emergency medical personnel found two people inside the plane, an Icon A-5. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal safety investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

Since the location of the crash is inaccessible by land, sheriff’s department and other agencies are arriving at the scene by boat.