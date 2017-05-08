1 Person Killed, 2 Injured In Fairfield Shooting

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that left a person dead Monday.

Gunfire reportedly rang out about 4:30 this morning on Crowley Lane near Texas Street.

Investigators arrived on the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released. Investigators have not released information about the suspect or suspects.