Authorities Searching For Clues After Body Found In Feather River

LIVE OAK (CBS13) – Sutter County authorities are looking for clues after a body was found Sunday in the Feather River in Live Oak.

The body was located south of the Live Oak recreational boat launch near where a missing college student’s truck and cell phone were found. There is no information linking those two cases.

The undersheriff tells CBS13 the autopsy on a body that was found will be done by a coroner in Sacramento County either today or Tuesday.

The undersheriff says the body had been floating for some time. The lower torso was in the water and the upper torso was out of the water when it was discovered Sunday by a fisherman. The sheriff’s department they do not know the sex of the body because of the advanced state of decomposition, He says the scene where the body was found didn’t show any signs of foul play.

It is undetermined if the body is connected to the Aly Yeoman missing person case. Yeoman went missing over a month ago. Her truck and cell phone were found a few weeks ago near where the body was found.

The sheriff’s office says they have dental records for the body that was found in the river.

Michael Laszarraga, the last person to see Yeoman, defended his innocence during a recent interview with CBS13.

“I have no idea what happened to her. A million things [are] going through my mind every day and every night,” said Michael Lazarraga.

He said he and Yeoman went to dinner to talk on Thursday, March 30.

“She wanted to talk about something she didn’t tell me over the phone…it was about a guy she was talking to,” he explained.

Lizarraga says they came back to his house here on Romero Street in Yuba City. He says Yeoman drank some wine then left because she was scheduled to work in the morning. But she never arrived to work.

Her truck was found four days later down a levee along the feather river in Live Oak stuck in a muddy orchard. A set of footprints could be seen walking away. Her cell phone was found not far from her truck by a jogger, but leads seemed to turn cold from there.