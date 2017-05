SONORA (CBS13) – Two teens stumbled across the body of a man lying near railroad tracks in Sonora Monday.

Around 8 a.m., authorities responded the area of Symon’s Lane and the tracks after they receiving reports of a man’s body. Two teens say they found the body while walking to school and alerted police, according to a statement from the Sonora Police Department.

The identity of the man is unknown, and there are no visible signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.