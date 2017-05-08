Batman, CHP Team Up for Special School Delivery

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol, community members, and a special superhero teamed up for a big mission in Rio Linda.

Through donations from the business community, a special delivery was made Friday morning at Rio Linda Preparatory Academy to a class in desperate need of school supplies.

“It was so cool, I want to cry,” said paraeducator Breta Noguez. “I pulled out the pencil sharpeners and the kids screamed, then there were backpacks, printers, so much stuff that these kids need, and it’s just amazing,” she said.

These underprivileged kids were identified by community leaders and the smiles on their faces said it all.

“I like it, cause I’ve never had a computer before,” said one student.

“We just wanted to do something for the community, to give them a positive experience,” said CHP spokesperson Chad Hertzell.

This junior high class has been struggling with no real funding to get the students some of the most basic things.

“They’re in such desperate need of supplies, and field trip experiences, with no real connection with the rest of the community,” said Micah Sparks, an organizer from the Men’s Christian Group that was helping out.

But at one point during the delivery– a makeshift thief tried to get away with some of the gifts– and that’s when Batman rushed in — tackling the thief to save the day.

“There are some kids over there that need some help and we’re going there to save them,” said Batman.

The caped crusader signed autographs and took pictures on a day these kids will certainly not forget.

“We contributed a lot and hopefully others will want to contribute as well,” said Hertzell.

From printers to laptops, most of these items were donated and the CHP hopes there are others out there who may see this story– and want to help out.