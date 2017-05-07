Show Info. – 5/7/17

May 7, 2017 12:00 AM

Dishin’ With Tina
Wild Bill’s Cheesesteaks
2770 E. Bidwell St. #400
Folsom
916.817.2468

UC Davis Rose Days 2017
UC Davis Foundation Plant Services
455 Hopkins Rd., Davis, CA 95616
May 7, 2017 at 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Cost: FREE
http://ccuh.ucdavis.edu/Events/rose-days-may-6th-may-7th-2017

Bike Davis Loopalooza
Loopalooza
May 7th, 2016 10am-2pm
bikedavis.us/Loopalooza

https://bikedavis.us/Loopalooza

USA Water Polo
FINA Women’s Intercontinental Tournament
Schaal Aquatic Center at UC-Davis – Davis, CA
$5 – Students and USAWP members (must have school ID or USAWP ID card)
$10 – General Admission
#1 10:00am – 5th & 6th Place
#2 11:30am – 3rd & 4th Place
#3 1:00pm – 1st & 2nd Place
http://www.usawaterpolo.org/sports/w-senior/spec-rel/fina-intercontinental-tournament-17.html

Fair Oaks Fiesta
9am – 4pm
Fair Oaks Village
10129 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks

Elk Grove Western Festival
60th Annual Elk Grove Western Festival
Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624
May 7, 2017 at 10:00 am – 09:00 pm
http://elkgrovewesternfestival.org/About/Contacts.aspx
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/elk-grove-western-festival/
Town Planner website

Dinosaur Day & Science Fest
Sierra College
5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA
Sunday, May 7th (9am-4pm)
https://www.sierracollege.edu/about-us/beyond-the-classroom/nat-hist-museum/dinoday.php

Folsom Handcar Derby
26th Annual Folsom Handcar Derby
E Bidwell St & Broadstone Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630
Sunday, May 7th
Pusher’s Contest – 9:00 am – 9:45 am
Handcar Racing -10:00 am – 1:00 pm
http://www.fedshra.org/handcar.html

Cinco de Mayo Festival 2017
Southside Park
2115 6th Street , Sacramento, CA 95814
May 7, 2017 at 11:00 am – 06:00 pm
Free entry
http://fiestaenlacalle.com/home/

Actor Jacob Willis
http://www.StopBullying365.com

Frankie’s Fight
Teezed Hair Studio
1611 Lead Hill Blvd, Roseville CA
TODAY: 11am -4pm

Shop Compliment
https://www.shopcompliment.com/

Third Annual Old Sacramento Chocolate Week
May 8th-14th, 2017
http://oldsacramento.com

Danny’s Mini Donuts
900 2nd Street Old Sacramento, CA
916.498.9255
minidonutsoldsac.com

The Chefs’ Olive Mix
131 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814
http://hefsolivemix.com
http://oldsacramento.com/special-events/chocolate
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/old-sacramento-chocolate-week-2/

Women’s Wellness Bazaar in Winters
Main Street and Railroad Avenue
Winters, California 95694
May 13, 2017 (11am)

Grand Hotel
3823 V Street, Sacramento, CA 95817
MAY 5th-28th
Friday & Saturday @ 8pm
Sunday @7pm

All tickets $18
Available at
http://www.greenvalleytheatre.com/tickets/

