Body Found In Feather River Near Live Oak

LIVE OAK (CBS13) – Sutter County Sheriffs have located a body in the feather river south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch.

Around 12:46 p.m. Sunday, the department received a call from a fisherman who reported seeing a body in the river. A Sutter County Sheriff’s Office boat patrol responded and recovered the unidentified body.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Coroner is working to determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the body.

Authorities say it is undetermined if this body is connected to the Aly Yeoman missing person case.