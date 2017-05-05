Walk A Mile
Thousands of men in Sacramento will be walking a mile in high heels! Tina Machua os previewing the event that raises money for an incredible cause.
Walk A Mile In Her Shoes
Saturday, May 6
11:30 Am – 3 Pm – Walk Commences At 1 Pm
Capitol Mall Between 4th & 7th
http://Weaveinc.org
Strapping Fit Store – Grand Opening
Grand Opening of Strapping Fit in the Broadway Triangle district in Oak Park! Our slogan “Gift and Apparel store for Rad People” – You can find truly unique fun gender-free gifts.
Strapping Fit Store
3405 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95817
Contact: (916) 476-3376
https://www.strappingfit.com/about-strapping-fit
Jerry James Stone
Let’s stuff French Toast and practice making a great breakfast for Mother’s Day! Tina meets up with our local vegetarian/vegan food blogger to make orange marmalade and ginger-infused whipped cream!
http://jerryjamesstone.com/
Hats For The Kings
Mulvaney’s is celebrating the 143rd annual Kentucky Derby today with delicious southern cuisine and refreshing drinks, and at the same time, helping foster kids! And ladies, don’t forget your hats!
Lilliput’s Derby Day 2017
Hats On for the Kids
Mulvaney’s B & L
Sacramento
21 and over
$75 per person
https://www.facebook.com/events/1967993703487829/
Classic Car Restoration
After 17 years in business and 4 smaller locations in El Dorado County, one man’s restoration shop is moving locations! It’s going from a 3,600-square-foot facility to a 15,000 square foot facility.
Classic Car Restoration
Open House
Saturday, May 6th (12pm-5pm)
4050 Mother Lode Dr #E
Shingle Springs
FREE
Equine Unlimited Inc.
Today marks the 143rd Kentucky Derby! The Greatest Two Minutes of Sports. And while we may not be able to spend the day on the track, we can spend it with the magnificent animals at the race the track.
Equine Unlimited, Inc.
3984 Green Valley Rd, Rescue, CA 95672
916.718.8662
http://www.equineunl.com/index.html
36 Handles New Spring Menu
36 Handles is revealing new menu items for the spring season! A Good Day crew joins the experts to take a look and get a taste of the new dishes!
36 Handles – Pub & Eatery
1010 White Rock Rd
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
916.941.3606
http://36handles.com/
Nor-Cal Comic & Toy Con
Rocklin’s first Toy & Comic Con on Sat. May 6th will include Masters of the Universe, Legos, WWE, Walking Dead, Star Trek, Ninja Turtles, a free comic book and much more.
Nor-Cal Comic and Toy Con
3101 Sunset Blvd #6a, Rocklin
May 6, 10a.m. – 4 p.m.
Adults $3 Kids 12 & under are Free
Free entry with Cosplay outfit
https://www.facebook.com/NorCalCon/
World Naked Gardening Day
It’s World Naked Gardening Day! Deuce is taking one for the team and testing his green thumb at the Good Day garden.
Emigh Hardware
3555 El Camino Ave.
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
Free Comic Book Day
It’s “Free comic book day” Ben at Empire comics has a HUGE day planned…wrestlers, Star Wars storm troopers, and of course 20,000 free comics to give away.
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento
(916) 482-8779
Project Bike Smart
Students from three elementary schools have completed a 10-hour bike course from certified cycling instructors as part of Rancho Cordova’s Project Bike Smart, a cycling safety and education program.
Rancho Cordova Bike Surprise and Rodeo
2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova
May 6, 2-17 – 10 a.m. – Noon
Codi’s Change The World Project
Codi Pelton was born HLHS (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) in March 2016, and shortly after, was listed for a new heart.
Codi is now doing a school project called “Change the World.” Donations will buy get rattles, action figures, dolls, and much more for Loma Linda Children’s Hospital patients in Unit 5800 Cardiac ICU.
Donate
SWC 30th Anniversary
Sacramento Women’s Chorus is having a big spring concert coming up on May 13th – the day before Mother’s Day. This one is a little different though – it’s in celebration of the SWC’s 30th Anniversary, held at the Crest Theater.
Sacramento Women’s Chorus 30th Anniversary
May 13th at 7:00 PM
Crest Theater in Sacramento
Tickets $30-$75
http://www.crestsacramento.com/
Chapel Hats
Today marks the 143rd Kentucky Derby! The Greatest Two Minutes of Sports. And while we may not be able to spend the day on the track, we can dress like it! Whether you are getting ready for a Kentucky Derby party, or simply looking to for the perfect summer hat — look no further, Chapel Hats has something for you.
Chapel Hats
1151 Galleria Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 787-4287
http://chapelhats.com
Kentucky Derby Cocktails
Today marks the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which means big hats and bourbon. Paco from BevMo will join us!
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St
Sacramento, CA 95811
Mint Julep
2 ounces Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey
1-2 teaspoons sugar (to taste)
1 sprig fresh mint
1.5 cups crushed ice
Mint garnish
Ballet Folklorico Nube de Oro
Ballet Folklorico Nube de Oro is a nonprofit organization and traditional Mexican dance group here in Sacramento. They just performed at the Kings game and at the Ethnic Dance Festival in San Francisco in 2016.
https://www.bfndo.com/