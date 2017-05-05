Walk A Mile

Thousands of men in Sacramento will be walking a mile in high heels! Tina Machua os previewing the event that raises money for an incredible cause.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Saturday, May 6

11:30 Am – 3 Pm – Walk Commences At 1 Pm

Capitol Mall Between 4th & 7th

http://Weaveinc.org

Strapping Fit Store – Grand Opening

Grand Opening of Strapping Fit in the Broadway Triangle district in Oak Park! Our slogan “Gift and Apparel store for Rad People” – You can find truly unique fun gender-free gifts.

Strapping Fit Store

3405 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95817

Contact: (916) 476-3376

https://www.strappingfit.com/about-strapping-fit

Jerry James Stone

Let’s stuff French Toast and practice making a great breakfast for Mother’s Day! Tina meets up with our local vegetarian/vegan food blogger to make orange marmalade and ginger-infused whipped cream!

http://jerryjamesstone.com/

Hats For The Kings

Mulvaney’s is celebrating the 143rd annual Kentucky Derby today with delicious southern cuisine and refreshing drinks, and at the same time, helping foster kids! And ladies, don’t forget your hats!

Lilliput’s Derby Day 2017

Hats On for the Kids

Mulvaney’s B & L

Sacramento

21 and over

$75 per person

https://www.facebook.com/events/1967993703487829/

Classic Car Restoration

After 17 years in business and 4 smaller locations in El Dorado County, one man’s restoration shop is moving locations! It’s going from a 3,600-square-foot facility to a 15,000 square foot facility.

Classic Car Restoration

Open House

Saturday, May 6th (12pm-5pm)

4050 Mother Lode Dr #E

Shingle Springs

FREE

Equine Unlimited Inc.

Today marks the 143rd Kentucky Derby! The Greatest Two Minutes of Sports. And while we may not be able to spend the day on the track, we can spend it with the magnificent animals at the race the track.

Equine Unlimited, Inc.

3984 Green Valley Rd, Rescue, CA 95672

916.718.8662

http://www.equineunl.com/index.html

36 Handles New Spring Menu

36 Handles is revealing new menu items for the spring season! A Good Day crew joins the experts to take a look and get a taste of the new dishes!

36 Handles – Pub & Eatery

1010 White Rock Rd

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

916.941.3606

http://36handles.com/

Nor-Cal Comic & Toy Con

Rocklin’s first Toy & Comic Con on Sat. May 6th will include Masters of the Universe, Legos, WWE, Walking Dead, Star Trek, Ninja Turtles, a free comic book and much more.

Nor-Cal Comic and Toy Con

3101 Sunset Blvd #6a, Rocklin

May 6, 10a.m. – 4 p.m.

Adults $3 Kids 12 & under are Free

Free entry with Cosplay outfit

https://www.facebook.com/NorCalCon/

World Naked Gardening Day

It’s World Naked Gardening Day! Deuce is taking one for the team and testing his green thumb at the Good Day garden.

Emigh Hardware

3555 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

(916) 482-1900

Free Comic Book Day

It’s “Free comic book day” Ben at Empire comics has a HUGE day planned…wrestlers, Star Wars storm troopers, and of course 20,000 free comics to give away.

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento

(916) 482-8779

Project Bike Smart

Students from three elementary schools have completed a 10-hour bike course from certified cycling instructors as part of Rancho Cordova’s Project Bike Smart, a cycling safety and education program.

Rancho Cordova Bike Surprise and Rodeo

2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova

May 6, 2-17 – 10 a.m. – Noon

Codi’s Change The World Project

Codi Pelton was born HLHS (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) in March 2016, and shortly after, was listed for a new heart.

Codi is now doing a school project called “Change the World.” Donations will buy get rattles, action figures, dolls, and much more for Loma Linda Children’s Hospital patients in Unit 5800 Cardiac ICU.

Donate

SWC 30th Anniversary

Sacramento Women’s Chorus is having a big spring concert coming up on May 13th – the day before Mother’s Day. This one is a little different though – it’s in celebration of the SWC’s 30th Anniversary, held at the Crest Theater.

Sacramento Women’s Chorus 30th Anniversary

May 13th at 7:00 PM

Crest Theater in Sacramento

Tickets $30-$75

http://www.crestsacramento.com/

Chapel Hats

Today marks the 143rd Kentucky Derby! The Greatest Two Minutes of Sports. And while we may not be able to spend the day on the track, we can dress like it! Whether you are getting ready for a Kentucky Derby party, or simply looking to for the perfect summer hat — look no further, Chapel Hats has something for you.

Chapel Hats

1151 Galleria Blvd

Roseville, CA 95678

(916) 787-4287

http://chapelhats.com

Kentucky Derby Cocktails

Today marks the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which means big hats and bourbon. Paco from BevMo will join us!

BevMo! Sacramento Midtown

1700 J St

Sacramento, CA 95811

Mint Julep

2 ounces Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey

1-2 teaspoons sugar (to taste)

1 sprig fresh mint

1.5 cups crushed ice

Mint garnish

Ballet Folklorico Nube de Oro

Ballet Folklorico Nube de Oro is a nonprofit organization and traditional Mexican dance group here in Sacramento. They just performed at the Kings game and at the Ethnic Dance Festival in San Francisco in 2016.

https://www.bfndo.com/